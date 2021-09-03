Watch: Pakistani minister uses teeth to cut ribbon, video leaves netizens in splits

It’s not unusual for people to invite political leaders to inaugurate an event. However, when a Pakistani minister recently went at the opening ceremony of a shop, he set social media abuzz of his unusual style: cutting the ribbon with his teeth! Now, a video of the incident has taken the internet by storm, with many users poking fun at him.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Minister for Prisons and spokesperson for the Government of Punjab, was invited to cut the ribbon for an electronics shop in his Rawalpindi constituency on Thursday. However, as he tried to cut the tape, it didn’t go as planned. After attempting to do it a few times, the minister looked around embarrassed, leaving onlookers chuckling.

Then, he humorously resorted to cutting the tape with his teeth, and everyone broke out in laughter.

Ribbon cutting ceremony by Fayyaz ul Hsssan Chohan pic.twitter.com/lsaELc4WME — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 2, 2021

The minister shared the video himself and explained why he choose to cut the ribbon this way. Saying the “scissors were blunt and bad”, he said the “owner set a new world record to save the shop from embarrassment”.

اپنے حلقے میں دوکان کے افتتاح کا انوکھا انداز۔۔۔!!! قینچی کند اور خراب تھی۔۔!!! مالک دوکان کو شرمندگی سے بچانے کے لیے نیا عالمی ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا۔۔!!!@UsmanAKBuzdar pic.twitter.com/MRxedX0ZaB — Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) September 2, 2021

As the clip went viral, some couldn’t stop drawing hilarious comparisons while others trolled the minister.

Me opening ketchup sachet with scissors right in front of me. pic.twitter.com/JVQ0Cbm9vq — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) September 2, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Jalila Haider جرقہ در ظلمت، انفجار در سکوت (@Advjalila) September 2, 2021

Minister ho to aaisa jo intzaar bhi nahi kiya — Md. Ashraf Ali (@MdAshra06582577) September 2, 2021

Dabar lal dant manjan ka kamaal hai 🤣🤣 — Gaurang (@ozagaurang) September 2, 2021

Is there shortage of scissors in PAK ? Previous govt use million rupees on scissors to cut ribbon, But PTI govt cuts ribbon with their teeth to save money. They always call us illiterate & uneducated, see who’s illiterate & uneducated.😂@AzizDanish15 @PTI #TabdeeliNahiTabahi pic.twitter.com/OlF33OkzHM — Muqaddas (@MuqaddasRz) September 2, 2021

Necessity is the mother of invention 😁 https://t.co/gP9S9Pf7Tu — Zakir Ullah Mehsud(آزاد قبائیل) (@ZakirullaMehsud) September 3, 2021

When President is a dentist Oral Hygiene is at its best. https://t.co/0uoHeKgBUC — Anis Farooqui (@anis_farooqui) September 3, 2021

I guess he is cutting ribbon with his tongue because there is no difference between his tongue and scissor 😅😅 https://t.co/AeltSijRpw — Syed Hurair Ahmed Shah (@HurairSyed) September 2, 2021

Ermmm ribbon gnawing ceremony https://t.co/zRWGED8yLZ — Blunder Woman (@BlunderWoman_) September 2, 2021

Thank God he’s not a doctor who performs circumcisions https://t.co/7zKbBALJuX — Akbar Chaudry (@AkbarChaudry) September 2, 2021

Where are the masks? Is there no Covid in Pakistan? https://t.co/Av3cnDvaRP — F 🔥 (@f_fk19) September 2, 2021