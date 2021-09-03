scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 03, 2021
Must Read

Watch: Pakistani minister uses teeth to cut ribbon, video leaves netizens in splits

Pakistani Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan was invited to inaugurate an electronics shop in his Rawalpindi constituency, where the incident took place.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 3, 2021 12:25:54 pm
Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan bite ribbon, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan ribbon with teeth, pak minister cut ribbon teeth, viral video, pakistan news, indian expressThe video of the Pakistani minister has started a laughing riot online.

It’s not unusual for people to invite political leaders to inaugurate an event. However, when a Pakistani minister recently went at the opening ceremony of a shop, he set social media abuzz of his unusual style: cutting the ribbon with his teeth! Now, a video of the incident has taken the internet by storm, with many users poking fun at him.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Minister for Prisons and spokesperson for the Government of Punjab, was invited to cut the ribbon for an electronics shop in his Rawalpindi constituency on Thursday. However, as he tried to cut the tape, it didn’t go as planned. After attempting to do it a few times, the minister looked around embarrassed, leaving onlookers chuckling.

Then, he humorously resorted to cutting the tape with his teeth, and everyone broke out in laughter.

The minister shared the video himself and explained why he choose to cut the ribbon this way. Saying the “scissors were blunt and bad”, he said the “owner set a new world record to save the shop from embarrassment”.

As the clip went viral, some couldn’t stop drawing hilarious comparisons while others trolled the minister.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 03: Latest News

Advertisement