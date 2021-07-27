‘Cast Away sequel?’: Video of Pakistan minister rowing a boat prompts memes and jokes

The video soon caught the eye of netizens, who turned it into hilarious memes and jokes. They also called out the fact the beat was not moving, as the minister was rowing only on one side of the boat.

Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad seems to be the fodder for hilarious memes and jokes after a video of him rowing a boat at a farmhouse recently went viral on social media.

Federal Minister for Interior, Ahmad recently took some time during Eid and posted a video of him gently rowing a boat at his ‘Freedom House’ in Rawalpindi.

“Second day of Eid: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed sailing at Freedom House,” the caption for the video read, which was shared across all of his social media pages.

Take a look here:

The video soon caught the eye of netizens, who turned it into hilarious memes and jokes. They also pointed out that the boat was not moving, as the minister was rowing with only one oar.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Can’t see for sure who is pulling or pushing the poor boat. Brilliant idea to keep the ministers fit, just leave them with the boat. #DIY https://t.co/qfV4ijCqvZ — Daud Siddiq (@ddsiddiq) July 24, 2021

You can easily speed up the movie through an editing software to cover up all the flaws. https://t.co/rYDEnaeVbz — Javed Iqbal (@Javed2k) July 24, 2021

Sequel of Cast Away starring Sheikh Rasheed https://t.co/VTu4bBL0X7 — A+ (@_iamthelegend_) July 25, 2021

Me when I am asked to perform the tasks written on my CV but have no idea about them in real https://t.co/NCXrAMwS02 — Waqas Gul (@Gul5Waqas) July 25, 2021

When she leaves you in the middle of friend zone https://t.co/DdPSbvasJj — Waqas Ali Khan (@WAKhan_) July 25, 2021

Pakistani rower aka Sheikh Rashid gets gold medal in Rowing.

#Tokyo2020 https://t.co/qBIwGiullY — King of Riyasat-E-Pudina (@RiyasatPudina) July 25, 2021

When the PM of Pakistan finally let his Ministers take a few days off in 3 years: https://t.co/g9Q0oTQPjd — Mariam’s Madness (@MaddyWithKhan) July 24, 2021