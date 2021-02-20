Pakistani man shares photo of ‘Strawbiryani’, leaves foodies wondering ‘why’

While most slammed the man for the horrendous dish, others trolled him with memes. (Source: Saad/ Twitter)

While there is no dearth of delicious recipes on the internet, bizarre foods also get their fair share of eyeballs on social media. The latest one joining the long list of weird foods is ‘Strawbiryani’. Yes, you might have just lost your appetite hearing. Now, the image has left many fuming.

Recently, a Pakistani man shared a photo of the dish, which many dubbed ‘blasphemous’ online showing a big bowl of the rice dish topped with a few fresh strawberries. The image showed what seemed to be a regular biryani with meat but garnished with the whole fruits.

“We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it,” Twitter user Saad from Islamabad wrote on the micro-blogging site sharing the dish.

We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it. pic.twitter.com/PCZ0Ug38gc — Saad 🍓 (@SaadGH) February 19, 2021

The tweet garnered a lot of attention, however, not for the right reasons.

Many biryani lovers were disappointed but hoped that it was only meant to be a garnish and not used inside the actual dish. While many slammed him for “disrespecting” the dish, other reacted with hilarious memes. However, many said he didn’t use it inside the biryani per say and alleged that he only posted for Twitter fame.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

The strawberries look under cooked 🙃 — Sa’ad Mohamed سعد محمد (@DesiMountaineer) February 19, 2021

Not only special but the worst..you will regret the day when you performed this in humane act…😐😐😑😑😑😶 — the_unreal_reality🌈✨ (@YashWasnik12) February 20, 2021

Fit case for blasphemy, please report this tweet.https://t.co/39LEyKB8Pl — صدیق جیلانی Siddique Jilani (@szjilani) February 19, 2021

Please, I thought we left 2020 behind 😭 https://t.co/868FUETDbS — حرا (@thira93) February 19, 2021

This is just for optics, likes and RTs. Seems they’ve just been placed on top a regular biryani. These ain’t cooked 🤨😏😏 — Asma Ali Zain (@asmaalizain) February 19, 2021

Why stop there? Add egg, pineapple, apples and cherries too! pic.twitter.com/qkD1rxEYbX — Haris Nadeem (@harisn) February 19, 2021

Keep these abominations to yourself 🤢 pic.twitter.com/jGCcU79yGv — ɒᴎiɿdɒꙄ ᴎɒm||ɘqꙄ❣️llfunded by Soros (@CuteLeastTern) February 19, 2021

Koi sharam hoti hai koi haya hoti hai pic.twitter.com/0w0A9uDhTs — Ayeshay (@champagne_lassi) February 19, 2021

The viral image comes at a time when desi users were already irked by a Chicken burger ice-cream, which too originated from Pakistan. The viral video showed an ice-cream parlour staff smashing a McDonald’s burger and then adding milk and cream producing “disgusting” ice-cream rolls.