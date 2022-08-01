Meet Meerab: A woman food delivery agent in Pakistan

Even in 2022, many professions are almost wholly monopolised by men. However, many women are marking their presence in male-dominated workspaces.

Last week, the story of a Pakistani woman who works as a food delivery driver for fast food chain KFC went viral.

Fizza Ijaz, who as per her LinkedIn profile works as a marketing manager at Unilever, was in for a surprise when she ordered from KFC in Lahore and was greeted by a female delivery agent on the call.

Ijaz was surprised to find out that her order will be delivered by a woman, as opposed to a delivery boy. Soon Ijaz met the woman driver and shared her story on a LinkedIn post that went viral with over 52,000 likes.

In her now-viral post, Ijaz wrote, “Meet Meerab from Youhanabad, Lahore. She is pursuing an undergraduate degree in Fashion Designing and does her night duty as a KFC rider to cover her fees. She intends to remain a rider for another 3 years until she graduates post which she plans to launch her own Fashion Brand! More power to her! May we see more Pakistani girls riding off to adventures their hearts desire!”

In her post, Ijaz later added that Meerab’s college fee is funded by a foundation but she needs more money to support her family and her mother’s medical expenses.

Meerab’s story has touched thousands of netizens who offered her academic and professional guidance in addition to financial help.