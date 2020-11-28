scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 28, 2020
Top news

Pakistani groom gets AK-47 rifle as wedding gift, video sparks debate online

According to local reports the woman who is seen presenting the assault rifle -- commonly known as Kalashnikov in Pakistan -- is reportedly the mother-in-law of the groom.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 28, 2020 5:01:32 pm
People were surprised to see the groom unfazed to see the gun as gift. (Source: Shahid Jalbani/ Facebook)

A Pakistani groom has got a bizarre wedding gift, the video of which is going viral online. The video shows a woman greeting the newlyweds and asking someone to hand over the gift — an AK-47 — to her that she offered to the groom amid cheers from the crowd

The video has triggered a mixed reaction online.

According to ARY News, the woman who is seen presenting the assault rifle — commonly known as Kalashnikov in Pakistan — is reportedly the mother-in-law of the groom.

Watch the video here:

Firing a few rounds in the air is a custom during weddings and sporting victories in South Asian countries, however, gifting one might not be a known tradition.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

What, however, really intrigued some people online was how the groom didn’t look surprised or shocked. He remained unfazed as he received the Kalashnikov from his mother-in-law. With people cheering and applauding in the background, many though it could be a family ritual.

Many recalled what they got as wedding presents as joke while other slammed gun control measures in the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 28: Latest News

Advertisement