Pakistani groom gets AK-47 rifle as wedding gift, video sparks debate online

People were surprised to see the groom unfazed to see the gun as gift. (Source: Shahid Jalbani/ Facebook)

A Pakistani groom has got a bizarre wedding gift, the video of which is going viral online. The video shows a woman greeting the newlyweds and asking someone to hand over the gift — an AK-47 — to her that she offered to the groom amid cheers from the crowd

The video has triggered a mixed reaction online.

According to ARY News, the woman who is seen presenting the assault rifle — commonly known as Kalashnikov in Pakistan — is reportedly the mother-in-law of the groom.

Firing a few rounds in the air is a custom during weddings and sporting victories in South Asian countries, however, gifting one might not be a known tradition.

What, however, really intrigued some people online was how the groom didn’t look surprised or shocked. He remained unfazed as he received the Kalashnikov from his mother-in-law. With people cheering and applauding in the background, many though it could be a family ritual.

Many recalled what they got as wedding presents as joke while other slammed gun control measures in the country.

My relatives gave me a picture frame! https://t.co/trRvIOUvG0 — Chief of Zaidi Staff (@AmreekiSazish) November 26, 2020

Most lethal thing i got on wedding other than my wife was a collection of kitchen knives. If i had choice i’d ask for Zastava M21 or AK-12 not AK-47😐 https://t.co/QHLW8I2dvC — ST (Z) (@Thunder07101) November 27, 2020

“Ye lo beta, the world is your dowry now” https://t.co/gjEvBwkqXI — Utkarsh Kr. Tripathi (@Bhartiya_Kopite) November 26, 2020

Hope he didn’t fire it off to see if it works. Idiots. https://t.co/orh5EYgemN — Madhav Samant (@madhavsamant) November 26, 2020

That’s the reason why Pakistan is the epicentre of terror — S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) November 26, 2020

The ugliest possible wedding gift:( — Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) November 25, 2020

This is something whimsically biazare. I understand this must have been in the tribal area and it does not represent the overall culture of the country. In the tribal hilly areas gun culture is common.. — shaks (@Shakks22) November 26, 2020

It’s not the weddings, its the content. Simplicity, love, affection replaced with show off, opulence, waste, while people dying of huger in a very poor country, and now this AK47. Ignorance at its height. Violence begets violence. — Sakhawat Hussain, MD (@sak386) November 25, 2020

This gift was supposed to be given to the bride, to use it incase of domestic violence but unfortunately society’s eye see M is dominant. — Essrar Muhammad (@EssrarMuhammad) November 26, 2020

