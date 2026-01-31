‘Zero respect for govt’: Viral video of Pakistani firefighters battling blaze using buckets sparks outrage

A recent fire incident in Pakistan has sparked widespread concern after exposing glaring gaps in emergency preparedness. When flames broke out in a populated residential area, residents did what anyone would do in a crisis, they immediately called the fire brigade, expecting trained professionals with proper equipment to take control of the situation.

What followed left many stunned. Firefighters arrived at the scene, but without functional hoses or modern firefighting tools. Instead of spraying water through hoses or using extinguishers, they were seen battling the blaze by filling up buckets and throwing water at the fire. As the flames threatened nearby homes and shops, onlookers watched in disbelief as the situation unfolded.