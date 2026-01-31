‘Zero respect for govt’: Viral video of Pakistani firefighters battling blaze using buckets sparks outrage

Instead of spraying water through hoses or using extinguishers, the firefighters were seen in the video trying to contain the fire by filling up buckets and throwing the water at the fire.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 10:37 AM IST
pakistan firefighters using bucketsVideos from the scene quickly circulated online, triggering outrage and concern
A recent fire incident in Pakistan has sparked widespread concern after exposing glaring gaps in emergency preparedness. When flames broke out in a populated residential area, residents did what anyone would do in a crisis, they immediately called the fire brigade, expecting trained professionals with proper equipment to take control of the situation.

What followed left many stunned. Firefighters arrived at the scene, but without functional hoses or modern firefighting tools. Instead of spraying water through hoses or using extinguishers, they were seen battling the blaze by filling up buckets and throwing water at the fire. As the flames threatened nearby homes and shops, onlookers watched in disbelief as the situation unfolded.

Videos from the scene quickly circulated online, triggering outrage and concern. In the clip, the person recording can be heard saying, “Yeh dekhiye inki koi taiyaari nahi thi, yeh baaltiyon se paani daal rahe hain. Yeh humara Pakistan hai, yeh CM saab yeh check kar lein (Look at this, they are not prepared at all, they are throwing water with buckets. This is our Pakistan, the Chief Minister should look into this)”.

He then added sarcastically, “Bhai, bohot taiyaari hai aapki acchi, bohot khushi hui hai hume (Brother, your preparation is excellent, we are very happy to see this),” directing his frustration at the firefighters.

The exact time and location in Pakistan where the video was filmed has not yet been identified.

Watch the video:

 

As the footage spread across social media, users flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from anger to despair. One user wrote, “This is heartbreaking and alarming. Firefighters risk their lives, yet are sent without proper equipment or support. It’s not bravery that’s lacking, it’s basic infrastructure and planning. Emergencies expose the real priorities of a system, and here, the people pay the price.”

Another comment read, “Firefighters trying their best with what they have, respect for effort. But government? Zero respect. Years of loans, IMF begging, still no proper gear. Sad reality behind the meme.”

Others reacted with dark humour. One user quipped, “Yeh fire brigade hai ya bucket challenge? 2026 chal raha hai aur aag bujhane ke liye balti se paani phenka ja raha hai (Is this a fire brigade or a bucket challenge? It’s 2026 and fires are being put out by throwing water in buckets).”

 

