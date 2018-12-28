This Pakistani driver’s beautiful gesture for his Indian ‘guest’ is winning hearts online

An Indian man’s recent experience in Pakistan is going viral for all the right reasons, warming hearts online and promoting a sense of brotherhood on social media. Prabhdeep Singh was recently in Lahore to attend a friend’s wedding when he was greeted with overwhelming love and hospitality.

But it was his experience with an Uber driver that etched a special place in his heart. The driver not only greeted Singh warmly but refused to charge him for the ride till Wagah Border as he was “an Indian and a guest” in his country. Now, his story has pulled heartstrings of people from both sides of the border and initiated a conversation about strengthening friendship between both the nations.

“I have taken Uber in 5 continents, but my best Uber experience was earlier this week in Pakistan,” the Hyderabad-based entrepreneur of a private ambulance services company wrote on Twitter. “Ahmed dropped me to Wagah border from Lahore. Refused to take money because I am an Indian and a guest. Waited till I crossed the border. Spoke about love and brotherhood,” Singh added, accompanying the tweet with a photo of himself and the driver tagging Uber Pakistan.

I have taken Uber in 5 continents but my best Uber experience was earlier this week in Pakistan. Ahmed dropped me to Wagah border from Lahore. Refused to take money because I am an Indian and a guest. Waited till I crossed the border. Spoke about love and brotherhood.

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online and Uber from both India and Pakistan retweeted his tweet and lauded Ahmed for his beautiful gesture and Singh for sharing it online.

Sometimes a border is just a bridge to bring us closer.

What an amazing story of how #Uber brought an Indian and a Pakistani together. Six stars for our legendary #driver partner Ahmed

Talking to indianexpress.com, Singh said he did not expect such an overwhelming response from everyone. “To be honest, I just shared it to let Uber Pakistan know about Ahmed’s hospitability. It was meant to appreciate him for his warmth and kindness and making the trip more special than it was already. I’m glad to see such positive feedback from people on both sides,” he said over the telephone.

Recognising Ahmed’s selfless act, Uber Pakistan has decided to hold a felicitation ceremony in his honour for promoting harmony between India and Pakistan, Singh said.

Singh added, “I felt the same in Lahore as I feel when I’m here in Hyderabad, I spoke the same language like Urdu and Punjabi, ate the same food… there is so much similarity between both the nations and it’s a shame we can’t experience it more often.”

Stressing that while living abroad, he has seen how close a bond Indians and Pakistanis share, he is glad his tweet “meant as an appreciation for one became a talking point and beacon for positivity”. He hopes his tweet can encourage more people from both countries to visit.

Twitterati too loved the news and hope more such experience can be shared between citizens of both the neighbouring countries and love and friendship can prosper. Many others too came forward to share similar stories.

