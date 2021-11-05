scorecardresearch
Friday, November 05, 2021
CM of Sindh in Pak wishes people Happy Holi on Diwali, deletes greetings later

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah's office shared a Holi creative to wish people with him posing alongside a riot of colours.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 5, 2021 11:40:50 am
happy diwali, pak cm wish happy holi on diwali, pak minister holi wish gaffe, sindh cm wish holi instead of diwali, viral news, pakistan news, indian expressAlthough the greetings was removed, its screenshots kept doing rounds online.

In a major gaffe, the chief minister of Sindh in Pakistan, Syed Murad Ali Shah, wished the Hindu community a ‘Happy Holi’ on Diwali. Although the greetinga were removed, the message spread quickly across social media, drawing ire of netizens.

As Hindus around the world were celebrating the festival of lights, global leaders around the world wished all those celebrating, including Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, Shah’s office shared a Holi creative to wish people, with him posing alongside a riot of colours.

Although the tweet was deleted by the Sindh CM House handle after it was flagged, screenshots of the tweet continued to be shared widely online drawing criticism.

“Sindh has the largest number of Hindu population in Pakistan with areas where Hindus are in overwhelming majority. One can only be sad at the state of affairs if the staff at the CM House Sindh doesn’t know the difference between Diwali and Holi. Sad indeed,” senior Pakistani journalist Murtaza Solangi wrote.

Although the CM’s office later put out a few tweets underlining their support for the minorities and wishing Happy Diwali, the damage was already done.

“Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulates the Hindu community on Diwali. Diwali is a festival of joys and lights, says Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah,” the handle tweeted later.

“Pakistan Peoples Party has always spoken of protection of the rights of minorities,” CM House Sindh wrote in another tweet quoting Shah.

