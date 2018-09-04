Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Pakistani ASF female officer penalised for lip-sync video; netizens angry

The officer posted at Sialkot airport has lost "two year's worth of increments and perks as a penalty for violating the ASF code of conduct that prohibits its employees from using social media."

By: Trends Desk | Updated: September 4, 2018 10:11:57 pm
pakistan, pak femaleofficer suspended, pak officer lip sync video, pak female officer dance video, asf suspended female officer, viral news, indian express The unidentified officer had posted the video three months ago but the attention came to it recently after it went viral.
The fever of lip-sync battle has gripped people around the globe. Even the law enforcement agencies in the US are participating in the viral trend, winning hearts online. However, when a Pakistani officer recently participated in the hit trend, she was penalised. Yes, the female officer of the Airport Security Force (ASF) in Pakistan lost her two-year service for the act. The shocking verdict left Twitterati in the neighbouring country fuming.

According to a report by Dawn, the officer posted at Sialkot airport has lost “two year’s worth of increments and perks as a penalty for violating the ASF code of conduct that prohibits its employees from using social media.”

In the video, now going viral, the officer can be seen lip-syncing along with the tune of Bollywood hit song by Guru Randhawa ‘High-Rated Gabru’.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the video was posted three months ago, Samaa TV reported.

While some lashed out at the ASF and ask it to stop moral policing and give up on archaic laws, others couldn’t stop wondering if the “brutal” punishment was because it was an Indian song.

