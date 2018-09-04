Pakistani ASF female officer penalised for lip-sync video; netizens angry

The unidentified officer had posted the video three months ago but the attention came to it recently after it went viral. The unidentified officer had posted the video three months ago but the attention came to it recently after it went viral.

The fever of lip-sync battle has gripped people around the globe. Even the law enforcement agencies in the US are participating in the viral trend, winning hearts online. However, when a Pakistani officer recently participated in the hit trend, she was penalised. Yes, the female officer of the Airport Security Force (ASF) in Pakistan lost her two-year service for the act. The shocking verdict left Twitterati in the neighbouring country fuming.

According to a report by Dawn, the officer posted at Sialkot airport has lost “two year’s worth of increments and perks as a penalty for violating the ASF code of conduct that prohibits its employees from using social media.”

In the video, now going viral, the officer can be seen lip-syncing along with the tune of Bollywood hit song by Guru Randhawa ‘High-Rated Gabru’.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the video was posted three months ago, Samaa TV reported.

While some lashed out at the ASF and ask it to stop moral policing and give up on archaic laws, others couldn’t stop wondering if the “brutal” punishment was because it was an Indian song.

Total morality of this society is centered around women. What about penalizing Pakistani soldiers who danced with Indian soldiers on Bollywood songs on the eve of joint military drills in Russia?

Such a hypocrisy! All we need is an end to this SELECTIVE MORAL POLICING. #ASF — GM Dahar (@gmdahar) September 4, 2018

What the hell is wrong with #ASF? Why did they freeze the 2-year service of the female staffer? Are we going back to the stone age? A light reprimand at best should have been enough. Two years??? pic.twitter.com/AkUo4wZCYL — Shahjahan Khurram (@91Shahji) September 4, 2018

#asfdance #asf @ShireenMazari1 This is unfair what if this was a man and he recorded a video he would have been an overnight legend people would have called him talented. 2 years suspension is harsh. She is not responsible for earthquakes in Islamabad https://t.co/e5pscQiVDV — Faraz Hashmi (@Farazhashmi) September 4, 2018

This is truly absurd. Moral policing of employees is NOT your job #ASF . She is only your employee. You don’t own her. What she does at home is none of your business. Wish she would file for unfair dismissal. https://t.co/9X3fmJDoUs — Alizeh Iqbal Haider (@AlizehIHaider) September 4, 2018

This ban from service is cynical & in no way makes sense. Have no one notice how many in uniform men are seen dancing on YouTube? — Furqan Ahmed (@Furqanmahu) September 4, 2018

It is unacceptable and should be illegal for any employer to intervene with after work activities of employee. ASF penalises female employee over viral video#ASF — Pakistan (@BestPolitician) September 3, 2018

Can someone instill some sense into people who do not consider Govt employees as human individuals who can have a private life, interests, relationships,etc as long as it doesnt harm anyone. What in the world has she done wrong #Pakistan #ASF #please #CommonSense #Istandwithher https://t.co/9KYZ5VS8wp — Samiya Zafar (@SamiyaZafar) September 3, 2018

The #ASF girl who got sacked for her video – this would have never happened to a male worker #asf #Pakistan — Sibyl (@SabaMasood81) September 3, 2018

Had a male staffer of this organisation danced with even his shirt off, no one would bat an eyelid. #asf #sexism #discrimination I hope she appeals this and has it overturned. https://t.co/nTaF3WhUOl — Waqqas Mir (@wordoflaw) September 3, 2018

If dancing is such a big crime that #ASF girl is punished with suspension of service for 2 years then plz ban all the departments of fine arts esp performing arts in Imrani #RiasatEMadina.#Plant4Pakistan#GreenPakistan @fawadchaudhry @ImranKhanPTI #NayaPakistan @WusatUllahKhan https://t.co/SmgQea42Q3 — Dr.Azfar Aziz (@AzfarAziz5) September 3, 2018

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd