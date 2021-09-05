scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 05, 2021
‘How many people can sit in it?’: Pakistani anchor’s questions about Formula 1 car leaves netizens in splits

In a viral clip from the 2016 interview, the students being interviewed are seen trying to explain that they have created a car and not a formula. "No, it's a Formula car. We've made one. It's a race car," they can be heard saying.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 5, 2021 2:29:47 pm
Pakistani anchor Nida Yasir Formula One car vira video, Nida Yasir 2016 formula one interview, Nida Yasir trending, Nida Yasir interview, Nida Yasir F1, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe viral clip has triggered an avalanche of reactions on social media with many trolling the TV show host.

An old video of a Pakistani news anchor asking odd questions about Formula 1 cars has left netizens amused after it recently resurfaced on social media.

Television host Nida Yasir had in 2016 invited students Abdul Aleem and Mohammad Shariq Waqar from the National University of Sciences and Technology to her show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ after they made their own electric Formula 1 racing car to take part in a US-based competition.

Yasir, however, had clearly misunderstood the meaning of ‘Formula 1’ as she went on to ask a number of bizarre questions to her guests. In the video, she is seen asking, “How many people can be seated in the car?”.

Though the student tries to explain that the car can seat only one person, she misunderstands him and goes on to ask, “So, right now you have started with a small, one-seater car.” A Formula One car is a single-seat, open-cockpit and wheel racing car intended to be used in racing events.

Watch the original video here:

At one point, the students even try to explain that they have created a car and not a formula. “No, it’s a Formula car. We’ve made one. It’s a race car.” A short clip from the TV show has now gone viral on social media again.

“Why this lady didn’t Google what Formula 1 is before the show?” tweeted a user sharing the clip in which Yasir’s lack of knowledge about the subject is evident.

The viral clip has triggered an avalanche of reactions on social media with many trolling the TV show host. While many commented that Yasir should have prepared before the interview, others were amused by the questions.

However, some also complimented the engineering students for calmly answering all her questions.

Some also used the opportunity to showcase their meme game and tweeted hilarious reactions to the viral clip.

