Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Pakistani actor Resham faces heat for throwing plastic in river

The actor has apologised in an Instagram video for throwing plastic in a river.

Pakistan actor Resham, Pakistan actor faces backlash for pollution, Resham throws plastic in river, Actor Resham faces outrage after throwing plastic in water, Floods in Pakistan actor resham, Water pollution single use plastic, Indian expressThe actor was on her way to offer aid to flood-affected Charsadda when she stopped by a bridge on the Jindi river to feed the fish.

Even an act of charity, when not done with mindfulness, can inspire flak. Something similar happened with Pakistani actor Resham who was caught throwing plastic waste into a river after throwing meat and bread in the water to feed the fish.

What makes the backlash interesting is that the incriminating video was first posted online by Resham herself on her Facebook page on September 11.

ALSO READ |Pakistan journalist reports standing neck-deep in water. Watch video

It soon went viral and began circulating across social media platforms. The video was reportedly taken when the actor was on her way to offer aid to flood-affected Charsadda when she stopped by a bridge on the Jindi river to feed the fish.

Commenting on her Facebook post, a Facebook user wrote, “Why are you throwing the wrappers in the water? And who will eat this soggy bread? It will simply dissolve in water.”

 

Criticising Resham’s acts, Pakistani social activist Asma Azam tweeted, “Their confident throwing of plastic shows that they have no idea about environmental pollution and its harms. This is the general attitude that our earth is suffering and we don’t realize it or feel sorry for it!!”.

On Wednesday, Resham posted an Instagram video in which she apologised for her actions.

In conversation with Daily Pakistan, the actor admitted that she made a mistake by dumping plastic in the river but added that the outrage she is facing is misplaced and overblown. “Violence against women is commonplace, yet, everyone’s blinded by a piece of plastic. They are dwelling in a fool’s paradise. I was merely offering sadqah (charity),” she said.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 02:38:22 pm
