ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan fan labelled ‘serial offender’ in ugly clash with England supporter. WATCH

A heated altercation erupted at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday during the Pakistan vs England clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, after a Pakistan supporter got into a confrontation with an England fan. As the situation intensified, a few Sri Lankan spectators intervened and helped defuse the scuffle.

Clips of the incident quickly spread across social media. The Pakistan fan involved, Saud, has been accused by some online users of provoking rival supporters and “bullying” opposition fans during the tournament. The footage was posted by Australian influencer Jake Jennings, who labelled Saud a “serial offender,” claiming he had previously crossed paths with him earlier in the competition.

“Play silly games, win silly prizes. Serial offender. Time for the @ICC to take a stand,” Jennings wrote on X. He further alleged, “Apparently the known Pakistani guy, was again getting in peoples faces the whole night, and didn’t like it when England was winning. Why am I not surprised.”

Saud, however, has strongly denied the accusations and presented his own version of events. According to him, the England supporter approached him first and behaved inappropriately. He also claimed the English fans involved were friends of Jennings and accused them of throwing beer at him, which he says triggered the confrontation.

In a video explaining his side, Saud said the England supporters who were allegedly linked to Jennings had been messaging about him throughout the evening. He added that an older England fan came and sat beside him with beer in hand, which he objected to on cultural grounds as a Muslim.

“Jab match khatam hua toh bohot saare english fans, jo acche log the, unhone aake mujhse apologise kiya, uske behaviour ki wajah se,” (When the match ended, many English fans who were good people came and apologised to me because of his behaviour), Saud said.

He also claimed, “Main humesha Indians ke liye acchi baat karta hoon, Jake unko use kar raha hai mujhe badnaam karne ke liye,” (I always speak positively about Indians, Jake is using them to defame me).

With both sides sharing their narratives, the videos have triggered a wave of reactions online. One user commented, “Thankfully, the situation was controlled, but such behavior doesn’t suit fans of any nation. We are true supporters of the game, let’s act like it.”

Another wrote, “That person showed remarkable constraint, otherwise that Pakistani fan was in trouble today, Kudos to Lankan fans to have come in on time.”

A third added, “Being a serial offender and still gets to watch games at an ICC event..serious lapse on their part.”