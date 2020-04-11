Follow Us:
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Pakistan’s Taher Shah is back with a new song and so are the memes

Just as the song was dropped, it created a huge buzz online and #TaherShah and #Farishta started dominating Twitter trends. Only people were not exactly singing praises but it imploded with reactions to the new meme anthem and jokes followed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 11, 2020 2:39:43 pm
taher shah, taher shah farishta, taher shah new song, taher shah angel, taher shah song videos, taher shah memes, farishta song memes, pakistan news, viral news, indian express, From unicorn to mermaid, the animated video has many magical elements, however, it failed to impress the audience. (Taher Shah/ YouTube)

Pakistan’s famous pop-star Taher Shah is back with his new cringe-worthy song. The Pakistani internet sensation, whose ‘Eye to Eye’ and ‘Angel’ inspired memes, made a comeback from his hiatus to present a new single called ‘Farishta’. And Pakistanis are claiming this song will keep all home if it starts playing out on the street!

Titled Farishta, meaning Angel, which the singer has already used as a reference for his earlier quasi-hit Mankind’s Angel, the song is basically a reprised version of his old track in Urdu this time. Here, it’s dedicated to children and the visuals are animated cartoons.

Prior to the release, he took to Twitter to inform about the launch and said, “All of you are like mankind’s angel and we will all together save the world from COVID-19. Believe it, novel coronavirus will not exist anymore and soon life will become normal as it was before.”

Watch the video here:

Of course, just as the song was dropped, it created a huge buzz online and #TaherShah and #Farishta started dominating Twitter trends.

While some shared pictures of angel sculptures saying how depressed they would be listening to his song, another posted a picture of a Singer brand sewing machine with the witty caption, ” Still a better singer.” Twitter is flooded with memes and jokes and Pakistani millennials can’t have enough of it.

Soon, the visuals of the song became fodder of memes too.

The release of the song was delayed as originally it was meant to dropped on March 23 but then postponed to April 10. Shah, who rose to fame after he released his first viral hit, ‘Eye to eye’, in 2013, left the country in 2016 after he received anonymous death threats. His latest video is first he posted since he took a break in 2017.

