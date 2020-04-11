Pakistan’s Taher Shah is back with a new song and so are the memes

From unicorn to mermaid, the animated video has many magical elements, however, it failed to impress the audience. (Taher Shah/ YouTube) From unicorn to mermaid, the animated video has many magical elements, however, it failed to impress the audience. (Taher Shah/ YouTube)

Pakistan’s famous pop-star Taher Shah is back with his new cringe-worthy song. The Pakistani internet sensation, whose ‘Eye to Eye’ and ‘Angel’ inspired memes, made a comeback from his hiatus to present a new single called ‘Farishta’. And Pakistanis are claiming this song will keep all home if it starts playing out on the street!

Titled Farishta, meaning Angel, which the singer has already used as a reference for his earlier quasi-hit Mankind’s Angel, the song is basically a reprised version of his old track in Urdu this time. Here, it’s dedicated to children and the visuals are animated cartoons.

Prior to the release, he took to Twitter to inform about the launch and said, “All of you are like mankind’s angel and we will all together save the world from COVID-19. Believe it, novel coronavirus will not exist anymore and soon life will become normal as it was before.”

Watch the video here:

Of course, just as the song was dropped, it created a huge buzz online and #TaherShah and #Farishta started dominating Twitter trends.

While some shared pictures of angel sculptures saying how depressed they would be listening to his song, another posted a picture of a Singer brand sewing machine with the witty caption, ” Still a better singer.” Twitter is flooded with memes and jokes and Pakistani millennials can’t have enough of it.

Our country has #TaherShah…😂

he can kill anybody with his song #farishte.. pic.twitter.com/FDumSsOORC — Saif (@nazsaif3) April 11, 2020

My situation after 20 sec listing to#TaherShah new song #farishta.

So, listen on ur own risk. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AZ6WjcTGz0 — Osama Ahmer (@osamamughal123) April 11, 2020

I have set this song “farishta” as my alarm. Now I wake 30 mins before the alarm rings. #TaherShah #tahirshah pic.twitter.com/pMX0SP486U — Mista TongueTwista (@mulayanup1) April 11, 2020

Tahir Shah literally spent 4 years translating angel into #farishta.

Meanwhile

Google translate: pic.twitter.com/5iIMFDoyvM — anxious🇵🇰 (@noturpancake43) April 10, 2020

Me after listening Taher Shah’s “Farishta”#tahershah pic.twitter.com/okigjOvlen — S A R M A D (@Paindoooooooo) April 10, 2020

Soon, the visuals of the song became fodder of memes too.

Due to less air pollution the sky is so clear, so now we can see Fairies and unicorns. #farishta pic.twitter.com/aI8XGasDfm — AFSHAN 👑 (@QueenAfshan) April 11, 2020

Ya Allah is baar pass krwa de next semester se pakka parhunga. #TaherShah pic.twitter.com/d2sqViN58g — Khubaib (@im_khubaib) April 11, 2020

When you come out of the long lockdown to explore the healed mother nature #Farishta pic.twitter.com/Q977Smct8S — Abhishek #StayHomeSaveLives (@ImAbhishek7_) April 10, 2020

Even That “Insan Farishta” has got someone in his life but you don’t. 😭😂#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/RRrBxbcZSk — Q for Quarantine (@qazisays) April 10, 2020

Me minding my own business and suddenly hear my name from the next room#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/1egMvL1Ep0 — Dawar Iftikhar (@Dawar_Tweets) April 10, 2020

My face after watching Farishta for 30 seconds. #TaherShah pic.twitter.com/b4UR2y8mvP — Floyd Bhakt (@floydbhakt) April 10, 2020

The release of the song was delayed as originally it was meant to dropped on March 23 but then postponed to April 10. Shah, who rose to fame after he released his first viral hit, ‘Eye to eye’, in 2013, left the country in 2016 after he received anonymous death threats. His latest video is first he posted since he took a break in 2017.

