‘Dubara nhi aana yaar’: Conversation between shopkeeper and robber in Pakistan leaves people in splits

A video of a hilarious conversation between a robber and a shopkeeper from Pakistan is making the rounds of the internet, leaving many in splits. The video, which was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera, shows a masked man picking items from the shelf. He then hands it over to his accomplice and asks him to put them in their vehicle.

Meanwhile, the shopkeeper is seen putting the cash in a bag. “Bade note kahaan hain (Where are the big notes),” the robber asks as the shopkeeper, who answers politely, “Abhi kuch hua hi kahaan hai (I haven’t made enough sale as yet).”

“Hamare paas bhi nai hai yaar, hum to majburi mei kar rahe hai (We don’t have a choice, we also don’t have anything),” the robber says.

As a request, the shopkeeper then asks the robber if he could leave some change, to which the latter agrees and says, “Haan, dus-bees rehne do (Yes, keep 10-20).” Pleading with them to not return to his shop, the owner says, “Dubara nhi aana yaar (Don’t come back)”. “Inshallah dubara nhi ayenge (hopefully not),” responds the thief.

Watch the video here:

Many, who came across the video on Instagram and Twitter, were surprised over the robber and shopkeeper courteous conversation. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

