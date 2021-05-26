scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Most read

‘Dubara nhi aana yaar’: Conversation between shopkeeper and robber in Pakistan leaves people in splits

At the end of the video, the shopkeeper requests the robber to leave some change to which the latter acquiesces. “Haan, dus-bees rehne do (Yes, keep 10-20),” the robber then tells his accomplice.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2021 5:56:44 pm
Pakistan, Shopkeeper robber hilarious conversation, Viral video, Shopkeeper robber polite conversation, Shopkeeper robber videos, Robbery caught on camera, Pakistani robbery video CCTV footage, Trending news, Indian Express newsMany, who came across the video on Instagram and Twitter, were surprised over the robber and the shopkeeper’s rather courteous conversation.

A video of a hilarious conversation between a robber and a shopkeeper from Pakistan is making the rounds of the internet, leaving many in splits. The video, which was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera, shows a masked man picking items from the shelf. He then hands it over to his accomplice and asks him to put them in their vehicle.

Meanwhile, the shopkeeper is seen putting the cash in a bag. “Bade note kahaan hain (Where are the big notes),” the robber asks as the shopkeeper, who answers politely, “Abhi kuch hua hi kahaan hai (I haven’t made enough sale as yet).”

Hamare paas bhi nai hai yaar, hum to majburi mei kar rahe hai (We don’t have a choice, we also don’t have anything),”  the robber says.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As a request, the shopkeeper then asks the robber if he could leave some change, to which the latter agrees and says, “Haan, dus-bees rehne do (Yes, keep 10-20).” Pleading with them to not return to his shop, the owner says, “Dubara nhi aana yaar (Don’t come back)”.  “Inshallah dubara nhi ayenge (hopefully not),” responds the thief.

Watch the video here:

Many, who came across the video on Instagram and Twitter, were surprised over the robber and shopkeeper courteous conversation. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x