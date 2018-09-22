Follow Us:
Saturday, September 22, 2018
VIDEO: Shoaib Malik consoles crying Afghan bowler in Asia Cup, wins hearts on Twitter

As Shoiab Malik sealed the victory for Pakistan in the last over, Aftab Alam broke down in the end. Malik went up to him and tried to calm him down and it won hearts of fans all around the globe.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 22, 2018 7:02:04 pm
pak vs afg, asia cup, shoaib malik, aftab alam, pakistan afghanistan match, shoiab mailk console afghan player, pak player console afghan bowler, shoaib malik aaftab alam, sports news, cricket news, indian express Netizens lauded Shoaib Malik not just for winning the match but also for his sweet gesture to rival team’s player.
As teams lock horns on the field to prove their mettle in the ongoing Asia Cup, the tournament is becoming a favourite among netizens for his numerous beautiful gestures. On Friday, Pakistan not only held their nerve to win a thriller against gutsy Afghanistan, but Shoaib Malik also won hearts for consoling Afghan bowler post their defeat. The heartwarming gesture was caught on camera and became the highlight of the day, with cricket fans across the globe lauding the former Pakistani skipper for his support and comforting the rivals.

Chasing a competitive 258 to win, Pakistan overhauled the target with just three balls to spare with Malik playing a match-winning knock of 51 from 43 balls. As many rooted for Afghanistan online, most were shocked when they failed to win the pulsating thriller. Naturally, Afghan players were emotional.

ALSO READ | Video of Pakistani man singing Indian national anthem during Asia Cup match goes viral

As Malik sealed the victory in the last over by hitting two boundaries in a row in Aftab Alam’s deliveries, Alam broke down in the end. Instead of celebrating his performance and win, Malik was seen shaking hands with opponent team players and then walking up to Alam to soothe him.

Fans dubbed it as ‘moment of the match’ and showered love on him.

Wickets kept falling for Pakistan with star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan yet again proving his utility with a three wicket haul but Malik held his nerves to keep one end tight. However, in the end former captain Malik’s experience saw them cross the finish the line.

