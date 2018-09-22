VIDEO: Shoaib Malik consoles crying Afghan bowler in Asia Cup, wins hearts on Twitter

Netizens lauded Shoaib Malik not just for winning the match but also for his sweet gesture to rival team’s player. Netizens lauded Shoaib Malik not just for winning the match but also for his sweet gesture to rival team’s player.

As teams lock horns on the field to prove their mettle in the ongoing Asia Cup, the tournament is becoming a favourite among netizens for his numerous beautiful gestures. On Friday, Pakistan not only held their nerve to win a thriller against gutsy Afghanistan, but Shoaib Malik also won hearts for consoling Afghan bowler post their defeat. The heartwarming gesture was caught on camera and became the highlight of the day, with cricket fans across the globe lauding the former Pakistani skipper for his support and comforting the rivals.

Chasing a competitive 258 to win, Pakistan overhauled the target with just three balls to spare with Malik playing a match-winning knock of 51 from 43 balls. As many rooted for Afghanistan online, most were shocked when they failed to win the pulsating thriller. Naturally, Afghan players were emotional.

As Malik sealed the victory in the last over by hitting two boundaries in a row in Aftab Alam’s deliveries, Alam broke down in the end. Instead of celebrating his performance and win, Malik was seen shaking hands with opponent team players and then walking up to Alam to soothe him.

Terrific gesture by the legend @realshoaibmalik – went to hug Aftab who was very emotional & crying. The Freddie-Lee moment relived. pic.twitter.com/0eBC0ZNszf — Kalim Khan (@Kallerz37) September 21, 2018

Fans dubbed it as ‘moment of the match’ and showered love on him.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

Afghanistan fought valiantly but couldn’t win. However they’ve already won a lot of hearts.

So graceful from Shoaib Malik to first console Aftab Alam (who bowled the final over)

He then put his arm around the emotional Rashid Khan.#PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/NBTgII9TIB — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 22, 2018

Well played #ShoaibMalik bt afg also deserve 👏 wel done team pak💪keep it up pic.twitter.com/Xub2aQHHUd — umarkhan (@Ayeshak08520041) September 22, 2018

#shoaibmalik u beauty. Lv d way u treat opponent after defeat. No doubt Afghanis were so passionate and they need support. He became the real man in consoling them. Previously in champion trophy the vdo of frndshp with india after defeating them. U just win evrytime evry1’s heart — Iqra Ghazal (@iqraghazal) September 21, 2018

Shoaib Malik … you have won my heart ❤❤ A man with an epic class 👌👌

Stay Blessed !!!@realshoaibmalik#PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/QdfsDtW3Ye — Ammara Awan (@Ammaraa1782) September 21, 2018

Aftab Alam the bowler, absolutely gutted. Shoaib Malik, the batsman who won the match consoling him. Picture of the day. pic.twitter.com/bqy8WOJeQi — Hassan Cheema (@Gotoxytop1) September 21, 2018

What a character Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) is: he walks up to the crestfallen, inconsolable Aftab Alam & pats on his back to have a few words of encouragement. Ali did the same. Such tender moments surely win hearts. Wish there was no hatred around. #PAKvAFG #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/ZiJR1VSWkk — Tahir Ibn Manzoor (@TahirIbnManzoor) September 21, 2018

What a fine gesture by Shoaib Malik to go and console crying Aftab Alam. There is lot of political tension between two countries but humanity at its best. Shoaib Malik, you super human! #PAKvAFG — Yash (@KaliKaEkka) September 21, 2018

Thank you @realshoaibmalik More then a Player You are A true human being Also.. My All time Favorite #shoaibmalik ❤❤❤💕😍😘 pic.twitter.com/mXefuxj2kA — MalicUzzii (@MalicUzzii) September 21, 2018

Both Pakistani batsmen went to try and calm him down after he took the defeat too serious. It was just a game in which one team wins and the other loses.

Even though Afghan team was very hostile and there were lots of stares and bad gestures from them#PAKvAFG #shoaibmalik #malik pic.twitter.com/sCL4LQ2oxP — 武俊朗 Usman Khan⏺ (@bajisitanren) September 21, 2018

Chin up lad you did the best you could #shoaibmalik consoling young afghani bowler Aftab alam after winning the match ❤️😍 #sportsmanship #shoaibmalik pic.twitter.com/VpkrWzrlPD — Sana (@sanaaakhan9) September 21, 2018

Wickets kept falling for Pakistan with star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan yet again proving his utility with a three wicket haul but Malik held his nerves to keep one end tight. However, in the end former captain Malik’s experience saw them cross the finish the line.

