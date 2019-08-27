Pakistan senator tags UNO card game instead of UN in tweet slamming PM Modi, leaves netizens in splits

Pakistan senator Rehman Malik left netizens in splits after he tagged the Twitter handle of card game UNO instead of the United Nations (UN) while slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ongoing situation in Kashmir.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Pakistan govt accidentally turns ‘cat’ filter on during FB Live, leaves everyone in splits

“These are your own leaders and hear them what they are saying about the brutalities in Kashmir,” he retweeted a post by news agency ANI, where Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that he was not be allowed to enter Kashmir.

However, Malik, who intended to tag the United Nation accidentally tagged the official handle of UNO, a multiplayer card game. It did not take long for the post to go viral and trigger a meme fest on social media. While some pointed out the blunder, others tagged UNO in their comments and cracked jokes about the gaffe.

Aab to delete kar le https://t.co/900BCvs4Z2 — Kashyap Khakharia 🇮🇳 (@just_kashyap) August 27, 2019

Yes, @realUNOgame must act on the senseless use of Draw 4 and Draw 2 by Indian forces https://t.co/OnTGhH01yn — Abhimanyu (@MadCrazyHatter_) August 27, 2019

Still this tweet not deleted? Lol they really do like to be trolled it seems 😭😂 https://t.co/ni1TqUJXnn — Niki.♡ (@iamniki_) August 27, 2019

Sir you forgot something ! UNO 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/MB1Xm1jSyv — حارث خان درانی (@iamdurrani_) August 27, 2019