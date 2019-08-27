Toggle Menu
Pakistan senator tags UNO card game instead of UN in tweet slamming PM Modi, leaves netizens in splits

"These are your own leaders and hear them what they are saying about the brutalities in Kashmir," Pakistan senator Rehman Malik retweeted a post by news agency ANI, where Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that he was not be allowed to enter Kashmir.

Malik, who intended to tag the United Nations Organisations accidentally tagged the official handle of UNO, a multiplayer card game.

Pakistan senator Rehman Malik left netizens in splits after he tagged the Twitter handle of card game UNO instead of the United Nations (UN) while slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ongoing situation in Kashmir.

However, Malik, who intended to tag the United Nation accidentally tagged the official handle of UNO, a multiplayer card game. It did not take long for the post to go viral and trigger a meme fest on social media. While some pointed out the blunder, others tagged UNO in their comments and cracked jokes about the gaffe.

