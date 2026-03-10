‘Pakistan closing schools because of a war it’s not in’: Shehbaz Sharif’s fuel crisis announcement goes viral

Pakistan’s emergency fuel-saving announcement went viral online after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif outlined a series of austerity measures in a televised address Monday, as tensions in West Asia threaten global energy supplies.
In the address, Sharif said the government was introducing the steps to conserve fuel and prepare for possible supply disruptions, amid concerns that the ongoing regional conflict could affect oil shipments to the country.
As part of the plan, all schools across Pakistan will remain closed for two weeks starting March 16. Universities and other higher education institutions, meanwhile, have been instructed to immediately shift to online classes.
The government is also cutting fuel allowances for public departments. “In the next 2 months, government departments will get a 50 per cent cut in fuel allowances,” Sharif said.
To further limit fuel use, half of government employees will work remotely while public offices will operate on a shortened schedule. “Government offices will operate four days a week to save fuel, and the decision would exclude banks,” Sharif said.
The developments follow a growing fuel crunch linked to the ongoing crisis around the Strait of Hormuz. According to Reuters, Pakistan relies heavily on oil shipments which pass through the strategic waterway, which has been affected by tensions related to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.
As soon as the video went viral, reactions started pouring in. Many netizens commented on the video.
A user wrote, “Its getting heated up now. This war must end soon.” Another user added, “When oil shocks hit, economies feel it immediately. This shows how powerful energy markets really are.”
A third person added, “Pakistan closing schools because of a war it’s not in. That’s how far the blast radius really goes.”
Amid the supply concerns, the government also announced a steep increase in fuel prices over the weekend.
During a late-night press conference attended by Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, officials confirmed a historic increase of 55 Pakistani rupees (around Rs 18) in petrol prices, the largest hike in the country’s history, according to India Today.
Diesel prices have also climbed sharply. The cost of high-speed diesel has jumped by around 20 per cent, rising from PKR 280.86 to PKR 335.86 per litre for the coming week.