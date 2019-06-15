In gaffe, Pakistan govt turns ‘cat’ filter on during FB Live, starts laugh riot online

For government and law enforcement agencies, social media is the perfect getaway for quick responses and important announcements. However, in a major gaffe, the provincial government of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa live-streamed an entire meeting by accidentally turning on the cat filter. With pink ears and cute whiskers, the ministers conducted the meeting online — leaving Netizens laughing out loud.

A user pointed out the gaffe and asked the administrators of the page to turn the cat filter off. “Filter hata lo. Banda billi bana hua hai (Remove the filter, the man has been turned into a cat),” the eagle-eyed viewer warned. Although it was switched off pretty quickly, it was enough for the ever-vigilant Twitterati to take screenshots and have fun at its expense. (Read this story in Malayalam)

Soon, snapshots of the error went viral online, leaving people in splits. It led to a series of memes and jokes online and many couldn’t stop taking a jibe at Imran Khan’s party PTI for the error. While some found it “cute”, others joked, “who let the cat out?” Also, #BandaBilliBanaHuaHai is trending on Twitter!

You can’t beat this! Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt’s live presser on Facebook with cat filters.. 😹 pic.twitter.com/xPRBC2CH6y — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 14, 2019

According to KP government’s social media team we now have a cat in the cabinet #Filter pic.twitter.com/LNl7zwOfLU — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) June 14, 2019

Oh my, I literally have tears in my eyes. Filter hata lo. Banda billi bana hua hai 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/reW5BNZOrB — shruti (@sacredeastwind) June 15, 2019

Social Media Team of KPK forgets to remove cat filter during Live Broadcast.#PTI #KPK #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/hJBuLb9RYB — Anam Hameed (@anamhameed) June 15, 2019

I propose all parliamentary proceedings around the world to be recorded with Cat Filters. Please start with the British Parliament! @HouseofCommons @UKHouseofLords @UKParliament https://t.co/7vAJRcEN3m — अजय (@RuralHuman) June 15, 2019

WTH! KPK Minister turns into a kitty, apparently they uploaded live facebook video stream with cat filter on. Imagine their level of efficiency. Hillarious😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nO8SKJ8K0i — Mustafa Abdullah Baloch (@MustafaBaloch_) June 14, 2019

I was PMSing the whole day and then THIS happened! 😂 #PTI #KPK https://t.co/ZMxDXu3kQM — Farigh Auqat (@farighauqat) June 15, 2019

So this happened today when PTI’s SM team forgot to turn off the cat filter while live streaming a press conference on Facebook. @SAYousafzaiPTI looks kinda cute pic.twitter.com/IjjJrua7DL — Ahsan Hamid Durrani (@Ahsan_H_Durrani) June 14, 2019

hilarious this is how social media should be done — Resident Psych Major (@YourPsychMajor) June 15, 2019

Never a moment of dullness in the land. Kaun hai yeh log? Kahan se aate hain? — शेखर (@csmspeak) June 14, 2019

Later, the party issued a clarification on Twitter regarding the press briefing held by KP’s Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai, calling it “a human error”. In a statement, PTI Said, “All necessary actions have been taken to avoid such incidents in the future.”