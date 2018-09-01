Follow Us:
Saturday, September 01, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Pakistan Army’s job ad specifying minorities as sanitation workers sparks outrage online

People commenting on the post condemned it and while some lashed asking for an apology, others asked will 'Naya Pakistan' under Imran Khan's government change things.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 1, 2018 9:32:33 pm
pakistan, pakistan minorities, pakistan sanitation workers, pakistan rangers sindh, pakistan non muslim job, pakistan minorities sanitation work, viral news, indian express The recent ad has everyone on Pakistani social media talking.
A recent job advertisement in a popular Pakistani daily has become a raging debate online. The advertisement by the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) for their recruitment programme published in a national daily is going viral but not for the right reasons. The ad specifies “non-Muslims only” for the post of sanitation workers and is being seen as a major snide towards the minorities in the country.

The advertisement, which was published in Dawn on August 26 listed vacancies for various posts in both combatant and non-combatant services. However, among all the designated job only the work of sanitation worker specified the preference for minorities. A photo of the ad went viral after a minority rights activist, Kapil Dev, shared the clip on Twitter.

“So, the criteria for job of a sweeper/sanitary workers in Pakistan is just you should be “NON-MUSLIM ONLY”!! Your job is to make filth only, and our is to clean only!” Dev tweeted.

The photo started a debate online with even people across the border participating in it and some questioning the authenticity of the photo. A similar version of the ad has been put up on the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) website and the ad appeared under miscellaneous section of the daily.

Screengrab of the advertisement from Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) wesite.

People commenting on the post condemned it. While some lashed out at the ad and sought an apology, others asked will ‘Naya Pakistan’ under Imran Khan’s government change things.

