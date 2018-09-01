Pakistan Army’s job ad specifying minorities as sanitation workers sparks outrage online

The recent ad has everyone on Pakistani social media talking. The recent ad has everyone on Pakistani social media talking.

A recent job advertisement in a popular Pakistani daily has become a raging debate online. The advertisement by the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) for their recruitment programme published in a national daily is going viral but not for the right reasons. The ad specifies “non-Muslims only” for the post of sanitation workers and is being seen as a major snide towards the minorities in the country.

The advertisement, which was published in Dawn on August 26 listed vacancies for various posts in both combatant and non-combatant services. However, among all the designated job only the work of sanitation worker specified the preference for minorities. A photo of the ad went viral after a minority rights activist, Kapil Dev, shared the clip on Twitter.

“So, the criteria for job of a sweeper/sanitary workers in Pakistan is just you should be “NON-MUSLIM ONLY”!! Your job is to make filth only, and our is to clean only!” Dev tweeted.

So, the criteria for job of a sweeper/sanitary workers in Pakistan is just you should be “NON-MUSLIM ONLY”!! Your job is to make filth only, and our is to clean only! pic.twitter.com/NxuAILWu87 — Kapil Dev (@KDSindhi) August 30, 2018

The photo started a debate online with even people across the border participating in it and some questioning the authenticity of the photo. A similar version of the ad has been put up on the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) website and the ad appeared under miscellaneous section of the daily.

Screengrab of the advertisement from Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) wesite. Screengrab of the advertisement from Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) wesite.

People commenting on the post condemned it. While some lashed out at the ad and sought an apology, others asked will ‘Naya Pakistan’ under Imran Khan’s government change things.

This is wrong on so many levels! https://t.co/IOplcj2UiE — Tayyab Sohail (@tayabsohail) September 1, 2018

If this is true then no words 2 describe how bad it is – goes against the principles of humanity/equality set out in Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan. Also, goes against the commitment made by PM @ImranKhanPTI @ShehryarAfridi1 @ShireenMazari1 @OfficialDGISPR @PTIofficial https://t.co/AJYm24ymMc — ImyR (@imyrathore) September 1, 2018

This is wrong on so many levels. We cannot have this coming from our Para-military forces @AsimBajwaISPR. We are one nation. One people. Equal. No matter the race, religion or creed. Pakistan Zindabad. https://t.co/Rrflr3qQgA — Hamza Sarwani (@hamzasarwani) September 1, 2018

Want to raise this issue and bring it to your notice, Pakistan Rangers Sindh published an add clearly mentioned sanitary worker to be a Non-Muslim. Isn’t this a disrespect and discrimination to all the Minorities Martyrs,Serving officials and Minorities civilians??? pic.twitter.com/hvsidZMDoF — Asif Khokhar (@asif_eric) August 31, 2018

“Minorities have equal rights under #Pakistan constitution, they are treated with respect, they are not degraded and robbed of basic human dignity every single day.”

Isn’t this ad. a mockery to their existence!@omar_quraishi @odysseuslahori @MurtazaViews @UmarCheema1 @MehrTarar pic.twitter.com/qDYgmTCTYy — Saqeena Quasim (@saqeena_quasim) August 31, 2018

Shameful. This should be reported and stopped. — Syed Yasin Shah🇵🇰 (@yasinshah) August 31, 2018

What a Shame! And we claim Islam gives right to minorities, how about Muslim of Pakistan giving rights to religious minorities? @KDSindhi https://t.co/EIYinzXjQi — farzana bari (@drfarzanabari) August 31, 2018

So, the #Pakistan Army is not only a dictatorial and undemocratic institution, it is also a racist establishment. They reserve the menial jobs for the minorities of #Pakistan. #Shame pic.twitter.com/8eOu2Lf29a — Andrea Rose (@Andyrockz2012) August 31, 2018

Is this verified? If so, on what grounds is this being made into criterion & published by a reputable media outlet??????????????#equality #pakistan #dawn https://t.co/u25ekvBGjU — Manizeh Khalid (@ManizehKhalid) September 1, 2018

No one can justify this,but all over the world minority is given the Low level jobs especially sanitary/sweeper jobs. This is condemnable.shameful.#Minorities https://t.co/2OzjBtDf24 — Adeel Khosa (@AdlKamran) August 31, 2018

This is #NayaPakistan for you guys! @ImranKhanPTI, so unless you condemn this, it would be deemed that you are okay with such discriminations based on religious grounds.#Pakistan #Sindh #DawnNews https://t.co/vkNuHv88Vz — UnstupidMe (@2eyedman) August 31, 2018

@ShireenMazari1 @HRMinistryPak Its about time we got rid of such discrimination https://t.co/GI4rKk753l — Aysha Shafiq (@Aysh48) August 31, 2018

Is this not proof enough for the patriotic Pakistanis to accept the fact that bigotry and religious hatred is promoted by all institutions of State. A shameful advertisement by the Sindh Rangers, they should apologize to the Hindu & Christian citizens. — Hassan Parvez (@hparvezdcd) August 30, 2018

This is the highest level of discrimination. Govt and parliament must take action to stop this nonsense. All citizen irrespective of the religion must have equal rights. — Saqib Rasool (@SaqibRasool74) August 31, 2018

😭 i have no idea how these people think we can respect them. — Arifa Saher (@arifasaher) August 30, 2018

