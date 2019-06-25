Toggle Menu
Viral video: Pakistan leader pushes and punches journalist on live television debatehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/pakistan-pti-leader-pushes-and-punches-journalist-on-live-tv-show-video-goes-viral-5798718/

Viral video: Pakistan leader pushes and punches journalist on live television debate

In the video, the PTI leader was seen warning the senior journalist and Karachi Press Club president, Imtiaz Khan Farhan, that he wouldn't tolerate any insults. Khan retorted angrily and before anyone could guess what would happen next, the debate turned into a wrestling match.

PTI leader attack journalist tv, tv show panellist fight, pak tv show leader attack journalist, panellist fight on tv, Masroor Siyal attack Imtiaz Khan Faran, viral videos, indian express
The attack on the show was condemned by many online who urged for strong action against the PTI leader.

In an unusual turn of events, a TV debate in Pakistan turned into a fistfight after a leader from Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Dr Masroor Ali Sial, attacked a fellow panellist during a live show. Footage of the fight from the show “News Line with Aftab Mugheri” quickly went viral online, leading to a huge debate online with questions about whether this would be the norm in Khan’s promised “Naya Pakistan (New Pakistan)”.

In the video, the PTI leader was seen warning the senior journalist and Karachi Press Club president, Imtiaz Khan Farhan, that he wouldn’t tolerate any insults. Khan retorted angrily and before anyone could guess what would happen next, the debate turned into a wrestling match. Sial stood up, and pushed Farhan off his chair to the floor, before punching him.

ALSO READ | Pakistan govt accidentally turns ‘cat’ filter on during FB Live, leaves everyone in splits

Farhan defended himself and the duo continued fighting on live television even as the host and another panellist were seen backing away in horror. The two were finally separated by other guests and production crew.

Advertising

The video was widely shared on social media. The Karachi Press Club condemned the attack in a statement. However, on social media, the reactions were largely about the hilarity of the video and the fact that the cameraman did not stay focused on the fight.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 A picture of Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s at the Lord’s balcony is now a meme
2 Watch: Snake rescued from sleeping man’s kurta in Maharashtra
3 Elon Musk mistakes moon for Mars, gets trolled on Twitter