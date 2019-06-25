Viral video: Pakistan leader pushes and punches journalist on live television debate

In an unusual turn of events, a TV debate in Pakistan turned into a fistfight after a leader from Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Dr Masroor Ali Sial, attacked a fellow panellist during a live show. Footage of the fight from the show “News Line with Aftab Mugheri” quickly went viral online, leading to a huge debate online with questions about whether this would be the norm in Khan’s promised “Naya Pakistan (New Pakistan)”.

In the video, the PTI leader was seen warning the senior journalist and Karachi Press Club president, Imtiaz Khan Farhan, that he wouldn’t tolerate any insults. Khan retorted angrily and before anyone could guess what would happen next, the debate turned into a wrestling match. Sial stood up, and pushed Farhan off his chair to the floor, before punching him.

Farhan defended himself and the duo continued fighting on live television even as the host and another panellist were seen backing away in horror. The two were finally separated by other guests and production crew.

The video was widely shared on social media. The Karachi Press Club condemned the attack in a statement. However, on social media, the reactions were largely about the hilarity of the video and the fact that the cameraman did not stay focused on the fight.

