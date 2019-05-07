Pakistan popcorn seller waits to fly after building his own plane using online videos

A Pakistani popcorn seller is now being hailed as a local star after he built his own plane from scratch on the basis of videos and tutorials available online. The aircraft itself is built from unconventional materials. The engine is that of a road cutter, the wings are burlap, and the wheels have been borrowed from a rickshaw.

Advertising

Muhammad Fayyaz invested all his savings from selling popcorn and working as a security guard to realise his childhood dream of building and flying an aircraft. He even sold a piece of family property and took a 50,000 Pakistani rupee loan from a micro-finance NGO, that he is still paying off. Fayyaz told news agency AFP that he learned to build his fantastic flying machine mainly by viewing TV clips and looking at blueprints online.

However, his wings were clipped in April when he was arrested for attempting to fly the small aircraft that he built. The small aircraft was also taken into custody by the police. But after gaining fame, Fayyaz caught the attention of the Pakistan Air Force.

The 32-year-old from Tabur in central Punjab province he told The Telegraph he hopes to be airborne within a couple of months. He said he is now raising money for a new attempt and seeking donations from well-wishers.

Advertising

“I am reassembling my plane and hopefully will be able to do it in a couple of months,” he said.

Representatives from the Pakistan Air Force have made two visits to inspect the aircraft and the commander of a nearby base issued him a certificate which praises his “passion and dexterity” in building what it described as a “mini basic aeroplane”, Saamna TV said.