‘New Year not Halloween’: Pakistan police arrests man for wearing ‘wolf mask’, photos prompt jokes online

Photos of the man wearing the scary wolf mask quickly went viral on social media. (Source: @nailainayat/ Twitter)

Photos of a Pakistani man wearing a scary ‘wolfmask’ on New Year’s eve is going viral, sparking funny reactions online, with many saying that he apparently confused the occasion with Halloween.

The man from Peshawar was arrested after people complained against him for trying to intimidate children on the streets. An FIR was lodged against the man and he was arrested last night and remanded in custody, Ary News reported.

Police in the Pakistani city of Peshawar arrest a young man on New Year’s eve – for wearing a costume mask to scare people pic.twitter.com/sU9f1NDcAf — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) January 1, 2021

According to a report by Saama TV, the police have identified the accused as Asad Khan, a resident of Moti neighbourhood in Peshawar. “He was reportedly making roaring noises while riding his motorcycle,” the report said.

In his defence, the man said he didn’t have any intention to scare away locals but “was wearing the mask in line with the government’s coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),” The Current said in its report.

Soon, pictures of the police arresting the man wearing the mask went viral on social media, including WhatsApp, sparking meme-fest and jokes.

