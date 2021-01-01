scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

‘New Year not Halloween’: Pakistan police arrests man for wearing ‘wolf mask’, photos prompt jokes online

Reportedly the man was making roaring noises in front of passersby while riding his motorcycle on New Year's Eve in Peshawar.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 1, 2021 7:21:41 pm
Photos of the man wearing the scary wolf mask quickly went viral on social media.

Photos of a Pakistani man wearing a scary ‘wolfmask’ on New Year’s eve is going viral, sparking funny reactions online, with many saying that he apparently confused the occasion with Halloween.

The man from Peshawar was arrested after people complained against him for trying to intimidate children on the streets. An FIR was lodged against the man and he was arrested last night and remanded in custody, Ary News reported.

According to a report by Saama TV, the police have identified the accused as Asad Khan, a resident of Moti neighbourhood in Peshawar. “He was reportedly making roaring noises while riding his motorcycle,” the report said.

In his defence, the man said he didn’t have any intention to scare away locals but “was wearing the mask in line with the government’s coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),” The Current said in its report.

Soon, pictures of the police arresting the man wearing the mask went viral on social media, including WhatsApp, sparking meme-fest and jokes.

