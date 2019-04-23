Pakistan PM Imran Khan says Germany and Japan share borders, gets trolled

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was trolled on social media after his comment suggesting that Germany and Japan share a common border and would not have “bad relations” because of common economic interests. The video, which has now gone viral online, was shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Talat Hussain along with a post highlighting Khan’s mistake.

“Japan is an island country in East Asia located in the Pacific. Germany is in central Europe. They had the same location during the 2nd World War in which they were allies. But PM Imran thinks otherwise and says so before an international audience,” Hussain tweeted.

Japan is an island country in East Asia located in the Pacific. Germany is in central Europe. They had the same location during the 2nd World War in which they were allies. But PM Imran thinks otherwise and says so before international audience. pic.twitter.com/aR45Y7T2bP — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) April 22, 2019

In the viral clip, Khan can be heard talking about trade and how it can help strengthen ties between the two countries. In an attempt to explain his point further, he gives an example of Germany and Japan and how the countries improved their relations post the Second World War by setting up “joint industries”.

“On the border region of Germany and Japan, they had joint industries. So, now there is no question of them ever having bad relations because their economic interests are tied together.”

Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of the PPP called this embarrassing.

😳 our Prime Minister thinks that Germany & Japan share a border. How embarrassing, this is what happenes when you @UniofOxford let people in just because they can play cricket. https://t.co/XJoycRsLG9 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 23, 2019

While many speculated that the Pakistan PM confused Japan with France, as Germany and France had signed the Elysee Treaty of friendship to mend ties after the World War II, there were others who defended Khan and clarified that he meant respective joint borders of Germany and Japan.

