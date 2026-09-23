‘They called me crazy’: Why this Pakistani man grew 5,700 plants in his tiny home

More than a decade ago, Mian Asghar Ali’s mother had a simple wish: she wanted a garden in their home in Pakistan. What started with a few saplings in 2016 has since turned into a sprawling garden of more than 5,700 trees and plants, transforming the family’s house in Punjab’s Pattoki into a mini forest.
When he first began, Asghar wasn’t sure there was enough room around the 0.037-acre property to create the garden his mother imagined. He even tried to convince her there was little point in trying.
“But seeing her disappointed face gave me the passion to start this. It was in 2016 when I bought about 50 plants, placed 10 inside the house, and 40 along the outer wall. Since then, I have gradually added more,” Asghar told The BBC Urdu in a video story.
What began with 50 plants eventually spread across almost every part of the house. Asghar planted saplings along doors and walls, incorporating them into different parts of the home. His unusual approach initially made some people question his idea.
“People used to call me crazy, but today, when they visit and see my small haven, they appreciate my work and view us with respect,” he said in the video.
A man who planted more than 5,700 trees around his home just to make his mother happy has gone viral in Pakistan
🎧 A history of global 🪴 gardening: https://t.co/GfBCZwROQg pic.twitter.com/QizULuI7YP
— BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) September 22, 2026
After offering Fajr prayers, the first of the five mandatory daily prayers in Islam, Asghar spends about two to three hours watering and tending the plants.
Over the years, Asghar has spent more than PKR 40 lakh on the project. He now spends over PKR 30,000 every month to maintain the plants, with the money going towards saplings, soil, gardening tools and regular upkeep.
Keeping thousands of plants alive is part of Asghar’s daily routine. He said he deliberately chose varieties that can withstand strong sunlight and extreme winter frost, so they don’t need to be covered like plants at traditional nurseries.
The house has also attracted visitors after images and videos of it went viral. “Since our house went viral, people from far away come to see it. Initially, there wasn’t much lighting, but now I have installed lights throughout the house so that day and night feel the same,” he said.
Despite the project’s scale, he hopes to expand it further.
Asghar now wants to take the number of plants to 10,000 and hopes to attempt a Guinness World Records title.
The unusual home has also prompted plenty of reactions online.
One social media user raised concerns about whether the structure could handle the weight of mature trees, soil, and pots. “It’s a wonderful idea. Just hope he’s taken into account the load bearing walls and if his house’s foundation goes deep enough to take the weight of full-grown trees, soil and pots.”
Another user, who said they were familiar with the area, pointed out that Pattoki is known for its nurseries. “This is from a village near my city, Pattoki, Pakistan. Pattoki is famous for its plant nurseries and is one of the biggest plant markets in Pakistan, supplying plants to different parts of the country,” the user wrote.
“He has just made the earth happy with extra greenery,” a third person commented.