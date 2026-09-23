‘They called me crazy’: Why this Pakistani man grew 5,700 plants in his tiny home

What started with a few saplings in 2016 has since turned into a sprawling garden of more than 5,700 trees and plants, transforming the family’s house in Punjab’s Pattoki into a mini forest.

More than a decade ago, Mian Asghar Ali’s mother had a simple wish: she wanted a garden in their home in Pakistan. What started with a few saplings in 2016 has since turned into a sprawling garden of more than 5,700 trees and plants, transforming the family’s house in Punjab’s Pattoki into a mini forest.

When he first began, Asghar wasn’t sure there was enough room around the 0.037-acre property to create the garden his mother imagined. He even tried to convince her there was little point in trying.

“But seeing her disappointed face gave me the passion to start this. It was in 2016 when I bought about 50 plants, placed 10 inside the house, and 40 along the outer wall. Since then, I have gradually added more,” Asghar told The BBC Urdu in a video story.