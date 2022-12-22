scorecardresearch
Pakistan-origin man credited with inventing chicken tikka masala passes away at 77

Ali Ahmed Aslam, known as “Mr Ali” moved to Scotland as a young boy and founded the Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow’s west end in 1964.

Do you know about the origin of chicken tikka masala, the massively popular dish in the UK? The dish is credited to a Pakistani-origin chef who moved to Scotland as a young boy and founded the Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow’s west end in 1964. Unfortunately, the man behind the dish, Ali Ahmed Aslam, known as “Mr Ali”, has passed away at the age of 77.

Mr Ali reportedly came up with the dish after a customer asked him if there was a way to make his chicken tikka less dry. What Mr Ali did was to add a creamy tomato sauce – and from there, the chicken tikka masala was born.

Shish Mahal restaurant announced his death in a Facebook post and closed for 48 hours as a mark of respect for him. “Hey Shish Snobs…Mr Ali Passed away this morning….we are all absolutely devastated and heartbroken. The restaurant will be closed for the next 48 hours,” it said on Facebook.

Tributes poured in for the man from his loyal customers.

A Facebook user commented, “My very first proper curry experience. 1972. And he remembered me when I went back after 20 odd years absence Lovely man Very sad.” “My condolences to all of his family. We used to visit regularly as a family back in the 70/80s. Fond memories,” said another. “Very sorry to hear this! Mr Ali was truly a gentleman! Always welcoming and always keen for our (then 2 year old) son to enjoy a proper Shish curry. Our thoughts are with your family and friends,” another person expressed his condolences.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 09:34:38 am
