scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 01, 2022
Must Read

Video counting ‘main, mujhe and mera’ in Imran Khan’s address to nation goes viral

As Geo News reported that the Pakistani prime minister kept repeating ‘I’, ‘me’ and ‘my’ 213 times, the clip went viral and people slammed his for being a ‘narcissist’.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 1, 2022 8:53:03 pm
Imran Khan, Imran Khan nation address, imran khan no confidence vote, pakistan imran khan govt, imran khan address main mujhe video, indian expressImran Khan remained defiant telling the nation that he will not resign even as he faces a no-confidence vote in parliament. (Source: AP)

Amid the mounting political crisis, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Thursday night and said, using a cricket analogy, that he would keep playing till the last ball. However, it was the number of times that the former cricketer said main, mujhe and mera that caught the attention of citizens online.

Sharing a montage of the Pakistani leader from his 45-minutes speech on Twitter, a renowned journalist, Hamid Mir, poked fun at Khan. With a text overlay, Mir counted every time the prime minister uttered the words “I”, “me” and “myself”.

Also Read |Imran Khan has a ‘brain fade’ on live TV, netizens react with jokes and memes

Khan was speaking from his office when he mentioned the words in a live, televised address ahead of Sunday’s no-confidence vote debate in Parliament.

Later, Geo News reported that the prime minister kept repeating the words and mentioned himself 213 times in total. Soon, the clip went viral and people slammed Khan for being a “narcissist”. Some even thought it was hilarious that someone counted the words in the first place and quipped it could be a drinking game. However, there were also others who defended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and said he was just trying to make his point.

Khan, whom opposition parties have accused of bad governance and economic incompetence, made it clear he would not quit, shutting down rumours that he would not face the trust vote. He claimed he had received a message from a foreign nation that “Khan needs to be removed, or else Pakistan will suffer consequences”.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 01: Latest News

Advertisement