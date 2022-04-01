Video counting ‘main, mujhe and mera’ in Imran Khan’s address to nation goes viral

Amid the mounting political crisis, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Thursday night and said, using a cricket analogy, that he would keep playing till the last ball. However, it was the number of times that the former cricketer said main, mujhe and mera that caught the attention of citizens online.

Sharing a montage of the Pakistani leader from his 45-minutes speech on Twitter, a renowned journalist, Hamid Mir, poked fun at Khan. With a text overlay, Mir counted every time the prime minister uttered the words “I”, “me” and “myself”.

Khan was speaking from his office when he mentioned the words in a live, televised address ahead of Sunday’s no-confidence vote debate in Parliament.

میں ، مجھے ، میرا ۔۔۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/RL81ZvNODh — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) April 1, 2022

Later, Geo News reported that the prime minister kept repeating the words and mentioned himself 213 times in total. Soon, the clip went viral and people slammed Khan for being a “narcissist”. Some even thought it was hilarious that someone counted the words in the first place and quipped it could be a drinking game. However, there were also others who defended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and said he was just trying to make his point.

On 46 Mins speech #ImranKhan : ✔️88 baar “Main”

✔️16 Baar “Mujhe”

✔️11 Baar “Mera”

✔️14 Baar “Imran Khan”. Self Obsessed PM #Pakistan 🇵🇰😭🤣😂

*Skip and laugh* pic.twitter.com/q0d4rX1rSA — Lt.Gan Asif Ghufoor 🇵🇰 (@GanGhufoor) April 1, 2022

He’s always good at that—me, my , I am, Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/HsRFA9lJyR — Fehmida S. Bercha (@bercha_i) April 1, 2022

drinking game: u take a shot whenever ik says mai mera imran khan in his speech — Bilal (@killbil007) April 1, 2022

Thats how i complete my 800 words eassy in 5 grade 😎😎😂😂 https://t.co/D7P4NNGg1L — نامعلوم بندہ (@namalombanda) April 1, 2022

Just 213 in 45 minutes. What a speech to the nation sir👊👍🙌#NoConfidenceMotion https://t.co/HCKo50fdhv — Asad khan (@Asadkhan947) April 1, 2022

Mujhe Imran khan se Piyar hai

Main khud Imran khan hn

Mera Naam Imran khan hai۔

Imran khan Main hn

aur kuch 💯😁🥀 — Imran Siraj (@imransiraj80) April 1, 2022

Could he have really lowered himself. Is America responsible for all the strife and hunger in Pakistan? This letter will be his undoing. — Yasmin Malik (@MsgOfAllah) April 1, 2022

he is the part of this war this story so there is nothing wrong by saying “میں ، مجھے ، میرا ” this is the just the way of talking, he is not telling someone’s else story,i wonder u didn’t get a single thing wrong in his speech so now u r trying this useless thing shame on u 😂😂 — Zafar Artist🇵🇰 (@artist_zafar) April 1, 2022

Geo NEWS employee counting “Mein,Mera,Mujhe” from Imran Khan’s speech. pic.twitter.com/g5jUFGGnOh — ْ (@iffiViews) April 1, 2022

It is ALL about him. People like yourself have been bashing him for 3.5 years when he was right all this time and now you sit watching him and making count how many times he said, “I, me, myself.”#BehindYouSkipper https://t.co/x3fNFUpq07 — qasim (@iamqbm) April 1, 2022

Yes off course it’s all about him , he is the one who standing for Nation , https://t.co/IA5bvbtqeO — ꧁༻Sammy༺꧂ 🌩🌩🌩 (@sammNoor) April 1, 2022

Khan, whom opposition parties have accused of bad governance and economic incompetence, made it clear he would not quit, shutting down rumours that he would not face the trust vote. He claimed he had received a message from a foreign nation that “Khan needs to be removed, or else Pakistan will suffer consequences”.