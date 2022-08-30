Pakistan journalist reports standing neck-deep in water. Watch video

A news reporter’s job involves a lot of risks and one needs to have indomitable courage while working during calamities and turbulent times. A journalist in flood-ravaged Pakistan has gone viral after giving his piece-to-camera standing in neck-deep water.

Mud water is seen in a video gushing past him as he is floating in the water. He is heard saying repeatedly in Urdu, “Water flow is becoming intense. We were going to report from the flood-affected areas, but suddenly got stuck in the floodwaters. Here the situation is getting worse. There is no road ahead. I know how to swim but still the situation is really bad here.”

Watch the video here:



As the video did the rounds on social media, many users hailed him for his sincerity while some others criticised his dangerous reporting.

Floods have been wreaking havoc across Pakistan. Two days ago, tens of thousands of people left their homes after a fast-rising river destroyed a major bridge, Reuters reported. The Kabul river swelled in the aftermath of powerful flash floods, sweeping away a large bridge overnight. Citing disaster officials, the news agency reported that around 1,80,000 people in Charsadda district fled their homes while some others spent the night on highways with their livestock.