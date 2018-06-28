Pakistani channel hires first male Sikh news anchor, earns Twitterati’s praise

“Pakistan’s 1st Sikh News Anchor Harmeet Singh only on #PublicNews.” (Source: Twitter) “Pakistan’s 1st Sikh News Anchor Harmeet Singh only on #PublicNews.” (Source: Twitter)

A Pakistani news channel is garnering a lot of praise for hiring a male Sikh as its newscaster. This comes after a female Sikh and a transgender were hired by two other TV stations recently. Private news channel Public News has employed Harmeet Singh, who belongs to the Sikh minority community in Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the media house posted a video of Singh, and captioned, “Pakistan’s 1st Sikh News Anchor Harmeet Singh only on #PublicNews.”

Recently, Manmeet Kaur became the first female Sikh reporter in Pakistan. Appointment of Maavia Malik, a member of the transgender community, as an anchor, also created quite a buzz on social media.

Pakistan’s 1st Sikh News Anchor Harmeet Singh only on #PublicNews pic.twitter.com/dw3Z7R3wJW — Public News (@PublicNews_Com) June 24, 2018

Many took to social media to laud the news channel. While some commented on Pakistan’s move to be more inclusive, others stated that it was ‘nice’ to see a Sikh man on a Pakistani channel. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

Good to see Pakistan media trying to be more inclusive. Progressive step. Good luck. — NoToSilence (@akdwaaz) June 24, 2018

Nice to see Sikhs shine on Pakistan Media Channels. — Raminder Jit Singh👳 (@ramindersays) June 24, 2018

Unity in Diversity. — Juman Shah (@jumanshh) June 24, 2018

Harmeet Singh, #Pakistan‘s first #Sikh newscaster is set to shine at upcoming private news channel Public TV. pic.twitter.com/5ettkhJmIR — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) June 24, 2018

