Follow Us:
Thursday, June 28, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Pakistani channel hires first male Sikh news anchor, earns Twitterati’s praise

Earlier too a Pakistani news channel was lauded by many after it cast a transgender person as their news anchor. The name Maavia Malik created quite a buzz on social media videos of her went viral on various social networking websites.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 28, 2018 8:11:45 pm
Pakistani Sikh anchor. first Pakistani sikh anchor, sikh anchor, sikh anchor news, Pakistan, viral news, indian express, indian express news “Pakistan’s 1st Sikh News Anchor Harmeet Singh only on #PublicNews.” (Source: Twitter)
Related News

A Pakistani news channel is garnering a lot of praise for hiring a male Sikh as its newscaster. This comes after a female Sikh and a transgender were hired by two other TV stations recently. Private news channel Public News has employed Harmeet Singh, who belongs to the Sikh minority community in Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the media house posted a video of Singh, and captioned, “Pakistan’s 1st Sikh News Anchor Harmeet Singh only on #PublicNews.”

ALSO READ | Twitterati welcome Pakistan’s first transgender news anchor

Recently, Manmeet Kaur became the first female Sikh reporter in Pakistan. Appointment of Maavia Malik, a member of the transgender community, as an anchor, also created quite a buzz on social media.

Many took to social media to laud the news channel. While some commented on Pakistan’s move to be more inclusive, others stated that it was ‘nice’ to see a Sikh man on a Pakistani channel. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

What do you have to say about Pakistan’s inclusivity move? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement