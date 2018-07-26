Pakistan Elections 2018: BBC Newsnight confuses Imran Khan with Wasim Akram, gets trolled

BBC Newsnight featured Wasim Akram instead of Imran Khan for their special coverage on Pakistan elections in which Khan was leading. BBC Newsnight featured Wasim Akram instead of Imran Khan for their special coverage on Pakistan elections in which Khan was leading.

With results still pouring in and less than 50 per cent of the overall votes polled counted, Imran Khan’s PTI has established a firm lead in Pakistan’s general elections. A BBC news report on the elections inadvertently carried a clip of former Pakistan pacer and cricket team captain Wasim Akram instead of Khan, who also had played for Pakistan and won the World Cup in 1996.

The gaffe was slammed by many, particularly Pakistanis, for the channel’s “ignorance”. By the time the channel realised their mistake and deleted the tweet, screenshots of the new segment flooded Twitter.

Among those watching it live, was Justice Secretary David Gauke, who shared a photo of his TV screen on Twitter and wrote, “#Newsnight seem to have got Wasim Akram and Imran Khan muddled up.” While many asked if to them “all brown people look the same”.

#Newsnight seem to have got Wasim Akram and Imran Khan muddled up. pic.twitter.com/PqIlo4wqq0 — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) July 25, 2018

Just in case you thought you dreamt it, they did just confuse Wasim Akram and Imran Khan. Worth a chuckle as you hand over your license fee… pic.twitter.com/cZx2gccptd — Sanna Waseem (@SannaWaseem) July 25, 2018

You know what I love about the British media? They NEVER let you down. Here I was thinking “why are they showing footage of Wasim Akram?!” and then I realised, “Oh yeah… they think it’s Imran Khan, because they all look the same…” WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE?!?!@EvanHD https://t.co/YfTV42hnyS — Samar @TheMJAP (@TheMJAP) July 25, 2018

@BBCNewsnight

Opening credits is cricketer Imran Khan about to become PM

But play a clip of Wasim Akram from 1999 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/eJoN80ahzt — Asif (@aau004) July 25, 2018

Beautiful bowling from #newsnight using a lively left arm yorker from Wasim Akram in their opener about Imran Khan.. — Andy Richardson (@AndyR_Sport) July 25, 2018

Funny thing about that Newsnight Wasim Akram clip – is if he ever did enter politics, there’d be no end of accusations about manipulating electoral ‘swing’ no doubt… [sorry I couldn’t resist] — Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) July 25, 2018

All for newsnight opening up with a piece on Imran Khan whilst showing a video of Wasim Akram 😂😂😂😂 bravo @BBCNewsnight — Paul LUFC (@pistol1603) July 25, 2018

Howzat for cricketing knowledge from @BBCNewsnight? They thought Imran Khan was Wasim Akram 🤣! — Mo Farooq (@MoFarooq9) July 25, 2018

Congratulations to @BBCNewsnight for confusing Imran Khan with Wasim Akram! pic.twitter.com/kiQNYU67eM — Jack Unwin (@JackUnwin1) July 25, 2018

The BBC confusing Wasim Akram with Imran Khan (who won the Pakistani Election) is absolute gold! 😂 — John Pile (@John_Pile) July 25, 2018

Really #Newsnight, that’s Wasim Akram not Imran Khan….but heyy all brown people look the same anyway — Imran #FBPE (@imrrrrran) July 25, 2018

HOLY SHIT. @BBCNewsnight just said ‘Imran Khan could be president’ over a video of Wasim Akram taking a wicket. All look the same eh lads? Staggering. — Luke Vandore-Mackay (@LukeMackayCooks) July 25, 2018

Wait so Newsnight didn’t know the difference between the Legend Imran Khan & the awesome Wasim Akram? 😒 When even the casuals, you know the bbc should be sacking those who put that together. — Yousaf (@Yousaf_S_1987) July 25, 2018

Perhaps your opening credits On tonight’s programme should correctly show Imran Khan and not Wasim Akram. Or is any brown cricketer suffice of Pakistani heritage? — DrFatimaJabbar (@drfatimajabbar) July 25, 2018

@BBCNewsnight You just showed a clip of Wasim Akram, in your opening credits instead of Imran Khan! Do ‘they all look the same’ to you? How bloody shambolic and embarrassing #Newsnight — pjw (@pwj70) July 25, 2018

I was wondering why Wasim Akram is trending. Did @BBCNewsnight really run a story on Imran Khan, only to show footage of Wasim Akram bowling? Unbelievable. These are cricketing legends. The BBC sub editor must be a millennial fresh out of uni. — Raza Saab (@RazaSaab) July 25, 2018

Later, they also issued an apology on Twitter for their mistake.

Apologies on our intro just then!! A bit of an error – that was Wasim Akram bowling and not Imran Khan #newsnight — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 25, 2018

