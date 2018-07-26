Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Pakistan Elections 2018: BBC Newsnight confuses Imran Khan with Wasim Akram, gets trolled

In a news segment of the BBC Newsnight, they confused Imran Khan with Wasim Akram and showed clips of Akram bowling to refer back to Khan's career in cricket. The gaffe quickly went viral with people trolling the channel online. They later apologised for their mistake.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2018 12:02:33 pm
pakistan election, imran khan, pak elections imran khan, wasim akram, bbc newsnight, imran khan wasim akram mistake, pakistan news, odd news, viral news, indian express BBC Newsnight featured Wasim Akram instead of Imran Khan for their special coverage on Pakistan elections in which Khan was leading.
Related News

With results still pouring in and less than 50 per cent of the overall votes polled counted, Imran Khan’s PTI has established a firm lead in Pakistan’s general elections. A BBC news report on the elections inadvertently carried a clip of former Pakistan pacer and cricket team captain Wasim Akram instead of Khan, who also had played for Pakistan and won the World Cup in 1996.

The gaffe was slammed by many, particularly Pakistanis, for the channel’s “ignorance”. By the time the channel realised their mistake and deleted the tweet, screenshots of the new segment flooded Twitter.

Among those watching it live, was Justice Secretary David Gauke, who shared a photo of his TV screen on Twitter and wrote, “#Newsnight seem to have got Wasim Akram and Imran Khan muddled up.” While many asked if to them “all brown people look the same”.

Later, they also issued an apology on Twitter for their mistake.

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement