Saturday, October 02, 2021
Adventure wedding: Newlyweds in Pakistan arrive in village riding excavator

A video of the pair decked up in wedding finery and taking a ride through the town in Hunza Valley on the excavator has gone viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 2, 2021 7:07:26 pm
Reportedly, the groom was a JCB operator and the bride was honouring his profession.

When it comes to unique and grand entrances at weddings, we have come across some pretty mind-blowing ones, including one in which the groom skydived to join his baraat. But now a couple in Pakistan has stolen the limelight by ditching all luxury and opting for a ‘hatke’ vehicle – an excavator!

While JCB ki Khudai has previously trended in India, this Pakistani bride and groom recently chose an excavator to take out their wedding procession. Now, a video of the pair decked up in wedding finery and taking a ride through the town in Hunza Valley on the excavator has gone viral.

Two couch seats were seen fitted into the bucket of the vehicle, which was adorned with flowers, but the newlyweds chose to stand as the operator drove the machine amid loud cheers from the crowd.

As the clip went viral, netizens found themselves equally amused and worried. While many wondered why the duo opted for this mode of transportation, others expressed concern for their safety.

Reacting to a post by a journalist, one person said the groom was a JCB operator and the bride was simply honouring his profession.

