Adventure wedding: Newlyweds in Pakistan arrive in village riding excavator

When it comes to unique and grand entrances at weddings, we have come across some pretty mind-blowing ones, including one in which the groom skydived to join his baraat. But now a couple in Pakistan has stolen the limelight by ditching all luxury and opting for a ‘hatke’ vehicle – an excavator!

While JCB ki Khudai has previously trended in India, this Pakistani bride and groom recently chose an excavator to take out their wedding procession. Now, a video of the pair decked up in wedding finery and taking a ride through the town in Hunza Valley on the excavator has gone viral.

ALSO READ | Karnal groom ditches luxury vehicle, drives tractor to wedding

Two couch seats were seen fitted into the bucket of the vehicle, which was adorned with flowers, but the newlyweds chose to stand as the operator drove the machine amid loud cheers from the crowd.

Bride and Groom arrive in their village in an excavator Unique wedding! #wedding Video by Sid Jon #hunza #gojal pic.twitter.com/LccBKtGffj — PAMIR TIMES ® (@pamirtimes) October 1, 2021

As the clip went viral, netizens found themselves equally amused and worried. While many wondered why the duo opted for this mode of transportation, others expressed concern for their safety.

Reacting to a post by a journalist, one person said the groom was a JCB operator and the bride was simply honouring his profession.

Tanveer, it is my village. The boy is the driver of this dozer and the girl is honouring the profession of her husband. I liked the idea that an educated lady must respect and accept the profession of her husband and should not look down upon the profession of her husband. — Zahid Hussain (@zahidfouji) October 2, 2021

That looks fun 😃 — Sa’ad Mohamed سعد محمد (@DesiMountaineer) October 1, 2021

This guy must be a “Civil Engineer ” surely 😁 — Amir Hussain (@Iam_amir86) October 1, 2021

Uniquely stupid — Haris Awan (@harisaw25244476) October 2, 2021

I understand we all crave for attention at some point in our lives but this is different level. What’s next? Dulha dulhan dropping from heli? https://t.co/fsr80K55xj — Mutton Chops (@Chill_e_illahi) October 1, 2021

The couple really made their wedding ceremony memorial. https://t.co/CBKMeIBKWC — Nisar Ali (@NisarAli586) October 1, 2021

Gilgitis are lively people. They always enjoy such occasions of happiness to their best. https://t.co/cFfGYWidp0 — Hasaan (@Warwounded__) October 1, 2021

A strange cross over of wedding and infrastructure development thanks to CPEC !#Yougottabekiddingme https://t.co/MRRubZNGis — Rizwan K Qalandar (@qalandarkriz) October 1, 2021