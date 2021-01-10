Pakistan power blackout triggers ‘night mode’ memes online

In a series of tweets, Pakistan's Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan informed the people regarding the outage and its cause. (Source: @One_Spoiled_Kid/Twitter)

Pakistan experienced a massive power blackout after a drop in frequency in the country’s power transmission system. With several major cities plunged into darkness, netizens are fighting boredom with memes and jokes on social media.

According to reports, the outage occurred shortly before midnight in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and others.

In a series of tweets, Pakistan’s Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan said: “A fault has been created in Guddu at 11:41. The fault tripped in the country’s high transmission, causing the system’s frequency to drop from 50 to 0 in less than a second. Power plants have been shut down due to falling frequencies.”

بجلی کے ترسیلی نظام میں فریکوینسی اچانک 50سے 0 پر آنے کی وجہ سے ملک میں بجلی کا بلیک آؤٹ ہے فریکونسی گرنے کی وجہ جاننے کی کوشش کی جارہی رہی ہے اس وقت تربیلا کو چلانے کی کوشش ہو رہی ہے جس سے ترتیب وار بجلی کا نظام بحال کیا جائے گا عوام سے تحمل کی اپیل ہے — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) January 9, 2021

While authorities in Pakistan are attempting to restore the power in the country, many residents have taken to Twitter to fight the boredom. #Blackout began to trend on Twitter, with many sharing hilarious memes and jokes using the hashtag.

Someone please shutdown his damn computer!#Blackout pic.twitter.com/nhH2CmGivq — Syed Muhammad Ali (@Syedjaffry_14) January 9, 2021

When you realize that even light is going to come back sooner than your crush’s reply:#blackout pic.twitter.com/kHtn6iSt3a — Zain_ul_abideen (@One_Spoiled_Kid) January 9, 2021

Ok so 2021 just started with a blackout.🙂#blackout pic.twitter.com/kNlp3mGdWb — Alina (@Alina21768528) January 9, 2021