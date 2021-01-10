scorecardresearch
Pakistan power blackout triggers ‘night mode’ memes online

#Blackout began to trend on Twitter with many sharing hilarious memes and jokes using the hashtag.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2021 12:43:24 pm
In a series of tweets, Pakistan's Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan informed the people regarding the outage and its cause.

Pakistan experienced a massive power blackout after a drop in frequency in the country’s power transmission system. With several major cities plunged into darkness, netizens are fighting boredom with memes and jokes on social media.

According to reports, the outage occurred shortly before midnight in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and others.

In a series of tweets, Pakistan’s Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan said: “A fault has been created in Guddu at 11:41. The fault tripped in the country’s high transmission, causing the system’s frequency to drop from 50 to 0 in less than a second. Power plants have been shut down due to falling frequencies.”

While authorities in Pakistan are attempting to restore the power in the country, many residents have taken to Twitter to fight the boredom. #Blackout began to trend on Twitter, with many sharing hilarious memes and jokes using the hashtag.

