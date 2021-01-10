Pakistan power blackout triggers ‘night mode’ memes online

Pakistan experienced a massive power blackout after a drop in frequency in the country’s power transmission system. With several major cities plunged into darkness, netizens are fighting boredom with memes and jokes on social media.
According to reports, the outage occurred shortly before midnight in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and others.
In a series of tweets, Pakistan’s Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan said: “A fault has been created in Guddu at 11:41. The fault tripped in the country’s high transmission, causing the system’s frequency to drop from 50 to 0 in less than a second. Power plants have been shut down due to falling frequencies.”
بجلی کے ترسیلی نظام میں فریکوینسی اچانک 50سے 0 پر آنے کی وجہ سے ملک میں بجلی کا بلیک آؤٹ ہے
فریکونسی گرنے کی وجہ جاننے کی کوشش کی جارہی رہی ہے
اس وقت تربیلا کو چلانے کی کوشش ہو رہی ہے جس سے ترتیب وار بجلی کا نظام بحال کیا جائے گا
عوام سے تحمل کی اپیل ہے
— Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) January 9, 2021
While authorities in Pakistan are attempting to restore the power in the country, many residents have taken to Twitter to fight the boredom. #Blackout began to trend on Twitter, with many sharing hilarious memes and jokes using the hashtag.
Someone please shutdown his damn computer!#Blackout pic.twitter.com/nhH2CmGivq
— Syed Muhammad Ali (@Syedjaffry_14) January 9, 2021
#blackout meanwhile those people without data connection:🌚🙆 pic.twitter.com/URlvpgKtYi
— Aina v bts💜 (@Ainavbts1) January 9, 2021
Bahria Town waly relatives #Blackout pic.twitter.com/USvC3TuTQo
— Digital Diaries (@diaries_digital) January 9, 2021
Me: I Will Study Today
Le Blackout: #Blackout pic.twitter.com/mGXekjxdSc
— Wali Imran (@Wali__Rana_44) January 9, 2021
Main reason behind blackout#Blackout pic.twitter.com/blTe2cjCSz
— 👑 (@SHAHN00Rr) January 9, 2021
When you realize that even light is going to come back sooner than your crush’s reply:#blackout pic.twitter.com/kHtn6iSt3a
— Zain_ul_abideen (@One_Spoiled_Kid) January 9, 2021
Finally imran khan introduces night mood in Naya pakistan #Blackout pic.twitter.com/Yl2Nvp1aGl
— Sunny Zaffar (@zaffar_sunny) January 9, 2021
Ok so 2021 just started with a blackout.🙂#blackout pic.twitter.com/kNlp3mGdWb
— Alina (@Alina21768528) January 9, 2021
Me: mom pure mulk me blackout hai..
Mom: aur kro mob use
Me: #blackout pic.twitter.com/RzHBNmrMzi
— Stewwbbiidd (@stewwbbiidd) January 9, 2021
Desi parents right now:#blackout pic.twitter.com/X43WNtYInv
— Zain_ul_abideen (@One_Spoiled_Kid) January 9, 2021
Me wasting my battery on Twitter in blackout…🤧#blackout pic.twitter.com/exK2YMPU8E
— 𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙙_𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙡 💀 (@not_moazzan) January 9, 2021
Finally imran khan introduces night mode in Naya #Pakistan #Blackout#pakistanblackout #BlackTwitter #PakistanPowerBreakdown #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/GIKuS8FEm5
— DevanjanBose@Nation1st (@Devanjan_Bose) January 10, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.