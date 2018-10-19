Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali’s epic run out leads to a meme fest

Cricket lovers around the globe couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious run out.

On day 3 of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia, cricket lovers around the globe witnessed the most bizarre run out involving Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali. After playing a shot, the batsman thought he’d scored a boundary. Without knowing the ball had stopped just short of the boundary rope, Ali stood in the middle of the pitch with teammate Asad Shafiq for a chat.

Australian left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who was chasing the ball, saw the two batsmen chatting in the middle of the pitch. He quickly picked it up and threw the ball to wicket-keeper Tim Paine, who effected the run out. The Pakistani player was back in the pavilion after scoring 64 runs, and the dismissal quickly became the butt of jokes among cricket fans.

اسد شفیق سے گپ شپ کرتے رہے،اسٹارک کے تھرو پر ٹم پین نے بیلز اڑا دیں مکمل پروگرام دیکھیں: https://t.co/0mlQDfxGTh pic.twitter.com/Job4SSlV2U — Express News (@ExpressNewsPK) October 19, 2018

While most cricket fans couldn’t believe what they witnessed, others roasted the batsman saying he had suffered a ‘brain freeze’. And then there were these hilarious memes:

When my friend is eating my share of pizza but I can’t do anything about it !!#PAKvAUS #AUSvPAK #Azharali pic.twitter.com/2SPVU1lQxH — Saurabh Shinde (@imsgshinde) October 18, 2018

When two friends discussing about a new startup and suddenly sees their Marwadi friend opening new shop. pic.twitter.com/LRHeBYfLT3 — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) October 18, 2018

When you left behind your phone and your mother immediately snatcehd it..#AzharAli #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/gVMi7wKD97 — Hamza Ali Amjad 🌹 (@ImHamzaAliAmjad) October 18, 2018

When you are playing online game and there is glitch 😂😂😂#AzharAli #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/GErZueoamd — Nouman ikram (@nouman_ikram) October 18, 2018

MOM : Ghar Aao Jaldee

Me : I can’t, I m doing Batting

MOM : Biryani Banayi hy

Me : 👇👇 #PAKvAUS #AzharAli pic.twitter.com/tLZgprMtTI — Umar. (@TheUmar29) October 18, 2018

Me looking back at the terrible decisions i have taken in my life #PAKvsAUS #AzharAli pic.twitter.com/hzdXwPi72i — Talha (@_TheSickBoy) October 18, 2018

Jb Ap Full Bharam Mn Ho Tou Ese Hi Run Out Hoty Hain 😂😂😂😂#AzharAli pic.twitter.com/MRentYvkPj — Talha Malik 👑 (@GreatTalhaMalik) October 18, 2018

At a family function pic.twitter.com/sdD1ra4fJX — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 18, 2018

Sarfaraz waiting for Azhar Ali in the stands after run out.#PAKvsAUS #AzharAli pic.twitter.com/8RY9Qo7Kc3 — khaleeque kazmi (@anwer_kazmi) October 18, 2018

Feeling when you solve the paper proberly but get only 2 GPA …. #AzharAli pic.twitter.com/ompQaFX5hI — Ahmad ™🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadhaseeb) October 18, 2018

Thankfully, Ali saw the lighter side of the incident and said his sons are going to give him a tough time over the run out.

“My sons will ask it in a funnier way … they’re going to speak about it for years,” he said.

“Whenever I say something to them they are going to come back to me about this run-out,” Ali was quoted as saying by Samaa TV.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd