Friday, October 19, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali’s epic run out leads to a meme fest

Luckily the batsman also saw the funnier side of the incident, which is being called the strangest run out in the game.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 19, 2018 2:33:52 pm

pakistan vs australia, azhar ali, azhar ali run out, pak v aus run out, dumbest run out, hilariou run out, azhar ali run out memes, cricket memes, sports news, indian express Cricket lovers around the globe couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious run out.

On day 3 of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia, cricket lovers around the globe witnessed the most bizarre run out involving Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali. After playing a shot, the batsman thought he’d scored a boundary. Without knowing the ball had stopped just short of the boundary rope, Ali stood in the middle of the pitch with teammate Asad Shafiq for a chat.

Australian left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who was chasing the ball, saw the two batsmen chatting in the middle of the pitch. He quickly picked it up and threw the ball to wicket-keeper Tim Paine, who effected the run out. The Pakistani player was back in the pavilion after scoring 64 runs, and the dismissal quickly became the butt of jokes among cricket fans.

While most cricket fans couldn’t believe what they witnessed, others roasted the batsman saying he had suffered a ‘brain freeze’. And then there were these hilarious memes:

Thankfully, Ali saw the lighter side of the incident and said his sons are going to give him a tough time over the run out.

“My sons will ask it in a funnier way … they’re going to speak about it for years,” he said.

“Whenever I say something to them they are going to come back to me about this run-out,” Ali was quoted as saying by Samaa TV.

