Meet Pakistan’s ‘alternative PM’ who wants to ‘legalise corruption’

Across states, one of the main concerns addressed by candidates standing for elections is that they will do whatever it takes for them to curb corruption. After all, it is the people’s money that is being unfairly extracted from them, right? Well, cut to Pakistan, and the man who calls himself the ‘alternative Prime Minister of Pakistan’ on Twitter, Nawab Amber Shahzada, seems to have a…well, rather ‘refreshing perspective’ of things. According to him, lawmakers could be corrupt, but only as required and not as they wish. Talking to the press, he says if his party makes the government, he will minimise corruption and legalise it. As you process this bit, here is something else: He even goes on to end his little speech by making a slogan out of his proposition too.

While the video from the Pakistani news broadcast channel 24 News HD went viral after Twitter users started posting it around June 25, we are still verifying the actual timeline the video belongs to.

Reportedly, Shahzada is infamously known as ‘the candidate who always loses’ and rightfully so, because in the past 30 years, he has been defeated by his opponents several times, according to a report by Nation. He also gave a reason as to why the innumerable defeats have failedto deter his spirit. ““Being head of Aap Janab Sarkar Party, a registered political party, I’m constrained to contest every election,” Shahzada said.

Watch the video here.

And now with claims like making corruption legal, we wonder what his chances are of winning the next elections. What do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

