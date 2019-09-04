Toggle Menu
Adult film star thanks ex-Pak envoy Abdul Basit for new followers, leaves netizens in splits

After screenshots of his retweet went viral, the adult film star thanked the diplomat in a cheeky tweet.

In a bizarre turn of events, adult movie star Johnny Sins thanked Abdul Basit, the former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, for gaining new followers on Twitter. The Brazzers star recently saw a surge of followers on the microblogging site after, in a gaffe, the former envoy had reportedly retweeted a post of the porn star that had claimed him as a Kashmiri man victim of a pellet gun.

Taking to Twitter, Sins on Tuesday gave shout out to Basit for a surge in popularity and cheekily added, “Thanks but my vision is fine.”

Basit was brutally trolled on social media after he confused the adult film star as a Kashmiri man shot by pellet guns. The embarrassing gaffe happened when Basit retweeted a post that featured a photograph of the porn star with a caption identifying him as a Kashmiri named Yousuf, who had lost his vision due to pellets. Although he did undo his retweet later, screenshots of his error went viral.

It did not take long for netizens the notice the blunder and troll the Pakistani diplomat. “Former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really,” read a post by journalist Nailai Nayat.

While the viral tweet triggered several reactions on social media, leaving many amused, Sins response in the ordeal only aggravated the situation for the former Pak envoy who trolled him more after the tweet. Most couldn’t stop laughing how the events unfurled.

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the rift between India and Pakistan has escalated.

