Adult film star thanks ex-Pak envoy Abdul Basit for new followers, leaves netizens in splits

In a bizarre turn of events, adult movie star Johnny Sins thanked Abdul Basit, the former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, for gaining new followers on Twitter. The Brazzers star recently saw a surge of followers on the microblogging site after, in a gaffe, the former envoy had reportedly retweeted a post of the porn star that had claimed him as a Kashmiri man victim of a pellet gun.

Taking to Twitter, Sins on Tuesday gave shout out to Basit for a surge in popularity and cheekily added, “Thanks but my vision is fine.”

Shout out to @abasitpak1 for all the new twitter followers! Thanks but my vision is fine😂😂 https://t.co/Rk4QdiGBlq — Johnny Sins (@JohnnySins) September 3, 2019

Basit was brutally trolled on social media after he confused the adult film star as a Kashmiri man shot by pellet guns. The embarrassing gaffe happened when Basit retweeted a post that featured a photograph of the porn star with a caption identifying him as a Kashmiri named Yousuf, who had lost his vision due to pellets. Although he did undo his retweet later, screenshots of his error went viral.

It did not take long for netizens the notice the blunder and troll the Pakistani diplomat. “Former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really,” read a post by journalist Nailai Nayat.

Former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really. pic.twitter.com/9h1X8V8TKF — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 2, 2019

While the viral tweet triggered several reactions on social media, leaving many amused, Sins response in the ordeal only aggravated the situation for the former Pak envoy who trolled him more after the tweet. Most couldn’t stop laughing how the events unfurled.

Can’t believe that this is real 😂 https://t.co/ZwI3d6KZqF — The Schrödinger Cat (@DeadNAliveCat) September 4, 2019

Tauba Tauba 😜😜😜 https://t.co/NBN7bqODXz — Chowkidar Abhishek Mukherjee (@chowkidarAbhi) September 4, 2019

This is seriously getting out of hand. 😂 Earlier @Brazzers reported this. Advertising And now the man himself @JohnnySins is tweeting about this. This thread is EPIC. 🤣 https://t.co/llkYmUxMAs — Pavan Sadhu (@PavanSadhu2) September 4, 2019

Trolled like a boss 😎😎😎 https://t.co/d3WA8AUDAW — Hrithik Jaiswal🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@kinghrithik0205) September 4, 2019

Yeh to alag level ki voyeuristic beizzati hogayi 😂😂😂 https://t.co/9SyjHdUMt3 — Nived Nambiar ❤️ (@Nived_Nambiar91) September 4, 2019

You gotta be a special kind of idiot for Brazzers to troll you 🤣 https://t.co/e4qmtJBC4o — Golden Arrows 🏹 (@17GoldenArrows) September 4, 2019

It is nice to hear that you are fine. @JohnnySins . @abasitpak1 was worried about your health. 😂😂 — KaMal KuMaR (@KamalAs13256) September 3, 2019

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the rift between India and Pakistan has escalated.