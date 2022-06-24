Pak woman reunited with bag lost 3 years ago, thanks to kind mobile shop owner

Losing baggage at airports is one of the worst nightmares that can come true for any traveller. While some may attempt to get it back after crossing hurdles, it may often lead to heartbreak for others. However, in a pleasant surprise, a woman was reunited with her lost bag, not after a few days or weeks, but three years later.

Khadija M, a Twitter user from Lahore in Pakistan, recently narrated a story about how she got a laptop bag she had lost in 2018. Thanks to the efforts of a kind-hearted shopkeeper, the young woman was left in disbelief to find all her belongings in the perfect condition even after all these years.

“It had my iPad, kindle and a hard disk. The hard disk had all my phone’s backup,” she wrote, recalling that she had misplaced the bag at Islamabad airport after an exhausting flight. “I was devastated but I got over it.”

Finally, out of the blue in 2021, when she had already got new devices and forgotten about the lost luggage, Khadija got a call. “I received a call from a mobile shop owner in Jehlum. Man claimed he had my stuff. First I couldn’t figure what he was referring to, then I remembered,” she wrote.

“He sent me pictures of the contents of the bag and sure enough, it was my stuff. Exactly how I left them in the bag. Including my sunglasses and a notebook with my scribbles in it,” she continued. The shopkeeper explained that the missing bag with all the devices had come in his possession when someone tried to sell it to him. “He figured out he wasn’t the rightful owner,” Khadija wrote.

The shopkeeper went above and beyond to trace the rightful owner of the devices and started going through the external hard disk looking for hints to find its owner. “My back up folder had a completely random screenshot of a conversation between me and my roommate. Her number showed at the top so he contacted her to get my contact info,” she wrote.

Khadija’s brother then drove all the way to Jehlum to get her things back. “The man lived in a small village, had a tiny mobile shop and barely made a living. But he did everything within his power to return a lost item to its rightful owner,” she wrote, moved by his thoughtful gesture.

“I was in awe of the honesty and integrity of that man but also of how bizarre the whole situation was,” she wrote, admitting that she never thought of getting back her lost belongings. “But wholesome things happen at all the unexpected places. And my life is filled with wholesome events.”

The sweet story is melting hearts online, with many saying the story is making them believe to maybe hold onto hope for a little longer. There were also a few people who questioned the authenticity of the story, though.