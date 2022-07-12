Pak woman journalist slaps teen on air, later claims he was ‘bothering a family’

Live reporting can be quite challenging with no way of knowing what to expect next. While most reporters are expected to stay calm and composed even amid trying circumstances, one journalist in Pakistan recently lost her cool. A viral video of the moment shows her hitting a young boy on air, and has triggered a serious debate online.

Journalist Maira Hashmi of Lahore Rang was reporting on the Eid al-Adha festival, surrounded by several people, at a public park. While she was talking on camera, suddenly an arm with a bottle was caught on camera. Seconds later, the visibly irked reporter was seen slapping an unidentified teenager before the video ended abruptly.

The short clip quickly went viral, leaving most people confused as to what led the reporter to react in such a manner.

As the clip left most netizens divided, Hashmi took to Twitter to explain herself. “This guy was bothering a family during the interview, which made the family upset. I first tried to nicely tell him that his behaviour was not good, but it fell on deaf ears and he resorted to bothering the family even more. I, therefore, decided that the boy’s behaviour should no longer be tolerated,” she wrote in Urdu, as translated by Geo TV.

However, Hashmi’s reaction only fanned the controversy further. While many supported her and claimed that the boy must have done something to rile her, others claimed that no matter what the boy’s actions were, it did not warrant such an “aggressive” response from a stranger, especially on camera. Still others questioned her motive behind posting the video again with the explanation and alleged that she was trying to cover up her misbehaviour. However, many opined that it is not easy for reporters to do their job while constantly being teased or harassed by crowds.

He deserves another one. Good. — Arshad Yousafzai (@Arshadyousafzay) July 11, 2022

he was irritating. You can see sting bottle from start and black dress guy gave him to do in front of her — elena musk (@AnmolAleena) July 11, 2022

violence is not the answer — Muaaz Ahmad (@muaaz4real) July 11, 2022

Unfair, I think she thought he was waving bottle in front of camera or trying to come in front of camera ? May be he passed some remark in that case, deserved but uncalled for otherwise. — XULQI MOON (@XULQIMOON) July 11, 2022

She’s clearly uncomfortable — weee🦋 (@liesandroses_) July 11, 2022

Might be harassing. Doesnt look like the rage of disturbing the shooting — Daniyal Khan (@DK_iBanker) July 11, 2022

Violence is not the answer. Kid is a minor and an adult has no right to slap him. https://t.co/FZ9FeYfwZa — Alizba (@alizbashakil) July 11, 2022

Time and again women presenters have been harassed on live television while reporting from places as varied as a residential neighbourhood or a stadium.