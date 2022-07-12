scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Pak woman journalist slaps teen on air, later claims he was ‘bothering a family’

Maira Hashmi of Lahore Rang was reporting on the Eid al-Adha festival, surrounded by several people at a public park, when she was seen abruptly hitting a young boy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 12, 2022 6:43:51 pm
pak journalist boy slap, jornalist slap on camera, Maira Hashmi, Lahore Rang journalist slap, viral video, indian expressNetizens were confused what happened that ended led to the slapping of the boy.

Live reporting can be quite challenging with no way of knowing what to expect next. While most reporters are expected to stay calm and composed even amid trying circumstances, one journalist in Pakistan recently lost her cool. A viral video of the moment shows her hitting a young boy on air, and has triggered a serious debate online.

Journalist Maira Hashmi of Lahore Rang was reporting on the Eid al-Adha festival, surrounded by several people, at a public park. While she was talking on camera, suddenly an arm with a bottle was caught on camera. Seconds later, the visibly irked reporter was seen slapping an unidentified teenager before the video ended abruptly.

The short clip quickly went viral, leaving most people confused as to what led the reporter to react in such a manner.

As the clip left most netizens divided, Hashmi took to Twitter to explain herself. “This guy was bothering a family during the interview, which made the family upset. I first tried to nicely tell him that his behaviour was not good, but it fell on deaf ears and he resorted to bothering the family even more. I, therefore, decided that the boy’s behaviour should no longer be tolerated,” she wrote in Urdu, as translated by Geo TV.

However, Hashmi’s reaction only fanned the controversy further. While many supported her and claimed that the boy must have done something to rile her, others claimed that no matter what the boy’s actions were, it did not warrant such an “aggressive” response from a stranger, especially on camera. Still others questioned her motive behind posting the video again with the explanation and alleged that she was trying to cover up her misbehaviour. However, many opined that it is not easy for reporters to do their job while constantly being teased or harassed by crowds.

Time and again women presenters have been harassed on live television while reporting from places as varied as a residential neighbourhood or a stadium.

