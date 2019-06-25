A picture of Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s at the Lord’s balcony is now a meme

After suffering a bitter loss against India at the ICC World Cup 2019, Pakistan had plenty to cheer after defeating South Africa. Playing against the Proteas at Lord’s, Pakistan won the crucial match by 49 runs and it got everyone talking online. But one particular moment involving Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed caught everyone’s attention on Twitter – and has now inspired a meme.

Advertising

Ahmed was captured on camera at the iconic Lord’s balcony, bending over by the railing to talk to someone. On social media, people came up with hilarious conversations that often take place from balconies – like those regarding switching off water pumps and people complaining about cricket balls hit into homes.

Here are some of the best memes based on the picture:

4th floor to 3rd floor Bhaai nal bandh kr de 5min ke liye…. paani nahi aa raha uper #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/YNhvCwqSm6 — Bhatt ji (@Pahaadi_Tweet) June 23, 2019

Zomato guy: Sir main apke Pizze aur Burger lekr neeche khada hu Sarfaraz: Bhaiyya plz upar aajao 3rd floor hai#SAvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/SYjZGbqfL5 — Vaibhav… (@lamevaibhav) June 23, 2019

Aur suno…upar aate waqt sath mein ek bottle thanda pani bhi lete aana. pic.twitter.com/Zp6WaL4fui — ASIF KHAN (@AsIfIamFamous) June 24, 2019

ALSO READ | IND v AFG: Virat Kohli’s expression after India lost its DRS review is now a hilarious meme

Basanti in South Africans k saamne mat haarna https://t.co/BvWhd6wt2K — Ashfaque اشفاق🇮🇳 (@Ashfaque425) June 23, 2019

bhaiya tinde kitne rupay killo lagaoge?? pic.twitter.com/0ZCjfxFZwb — Rajiv Kapoor (@rajivkapoor2011) June 23, 2019

“Speaker band kar de warna niche aakar bahut maarunga” pic.twitter.com/zzg6YQn4so — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) June 23, 2019

Nahi khaaye humne kal raat ko burger pizza.. #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/aEwLMIp7dK — gareeb Chacha (@gareebchacha) June 23, 2019

*Hostel balcony* “Bhai Pani ki bottle bhar ke uper fek na… ” pic.twitter.com/6folgnLMyU — LolmLol (@LOLiyapa) June 23, 2019

Pakistan were desperate for a win after a difficult week following a below-par performance against India, but the win over South Africa is “not an answer to the critics”, Ahmed said in the post-match conference.

ALSO READ | India, Pakistan fans unite to defend Sarfaraz Ahmed as harassment video goes viral

Pakistan is presently at seventh position in the points table and in order to go into the next round of the tournament, they have to not only win their remaining games by big margins to shore up their run rate, but also pray that other teams lose games.