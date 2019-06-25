Toggle Menu
A picture of Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s at the Lord’s balcony is now a meme

Sarfaraz Ahmed was captured on camera at the iconic Lord’s balcony, bending over by the railing to talk to someone from the field, it quickly garnered a lot of attention on the micro-blogging site and set desi meme-makers in motion.

pakistan, sarfaraz ahmed, icc world cup, cricket world cup 2019, pak vs sa, sarfaraz ahmed memes, sarfaraz ahmed lords balcony, cricket memes, funny memes, sports news, viral news, indian express
Desi Twitterati are giving hilarious captions to Sarfaraz Ahmed’s photo and it’s totally relatable.

After suffering a bitter loss against India at the ICC World Cup 2019, Pakistan had plenty to cheer after defeating South Africa. Playing against the Proteas at Lord’s, Pakistan won the crucial match by 49 runs and it got everyone talking online. But one particular moment involving Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed caught everyone’s attention on Twitter – and has now inspired a meme.

Ahmed was captured on camera at the iconic Lord’s balcony, bending over by the railing to talk to someone. On social media, people came up with hilarious conversations that often take place from balconies – like those regarding switching off water pumps and people complaining about cricket balls hit into homes.

Here are some of the best memes based on the picture:

Pakistan were desperate for a win after a difficult week following a below-par performance against India, but the win over South Africa is “not an answer to the critics”, Ahmed said in the post-match conference.

Pakistan is presently at seventh position in the points table and in order to go into the next round of the tournament, they have to not only win their remaining games by big margins to shore up their run rate, but also pray that other teams lose games.

