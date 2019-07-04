It’s raining memes as fans calculate how Pakistan can qualify for World Cup semifinals

Pakistan are currently placed fifth on the World Cup points table with 9 points, and still stands a chance of qualifying for the semifinals, although a very remote one. Australia (14 points), India (13 points) and England (12 points) have sealed their places in the semifinals already, and New Zealand seems likely to qualify for the fourth spot.
The only chance Pakistan has is if they defeat Bangladesh by a huge margin to not only equal New Zealand on points, but also beat them on the metric of net run rate. Thanks to their loss to England on Wednesday, New Zealand (11 points) still have to wait on Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh to be assured of a berth in the top four.
However, to secure their spot, Pakistan not only have to bat first against Bangladesh, but also need to win by at least 308 runs.
Now, cricket fans are sharing hilarious memes and GIFs online to express their sentiments about Pakistan’s mission impossible:
A MIRACLE CAN HELP #PakistanCricket TO REACH SEMI-FINAL
#PAKvBAN#CWCUP2019 #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/e3UPS7spdZ
— Ravi Vootnuri (@ravi_vootnuri) July 4, 2019
Pakistan trying to enter semi final 😂#pakvban pic.twitter.com/r0kwYBLTY1
— Ayesha Farooq (@Sirf_Aashi) July 4, 2019
Pakistani fans trying to calculate if Pakistan can still qualify semi-final…😜#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/2xPj0kcA92
— Madhuri Karade🇮🇳 (@MadhuriKarade) July 4, 2019
Pakistani team trying to enter in semi final #PAKvBAN #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/v7wDU2SMvx
— §åřķąř (@AalameAsraar) July 4, 2019
playing of semi final of pak chances r also there as like this pic.twitter.com/hW23BoMVUI
— Rahil@saif (@Rahilsaif7) July 4, 2019
Done more maths. Pakistan have to bat first and score a minimum of 308. If they score 308 they have to bowl Bangladesh out for 0. GAME ON. NET RUN RATE ZINDABAD! #PAKvBAN #BANvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/CHDx3q2UpU
— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 3, 2019
Here’s how’s Pakistan can get into the semis:
If Pakistan bats first, scores 400+ runs and then lock Bangladesh team up in the dressing room.#PakvBan #EngvNZ #cwc2019
— Maz Bonafide (@MazBONAFIDE) July 3, 2019
✅Supported Pakistan against India, Pak lost
✅Supported India against England, India lost
✅Supported New Zealand against England, NZ lost
Me to Pakistan fans…#ENGvNZ #NZvENG #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/ZytNNONJj2
— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) July 3, 2019
* #PAKvBAN *
* Bangladesh have won the toss *
Commentator: What will you do first?
Mortaza: bat first
Commentator: and you sarfaraz?
Sarfaraz : tickets booking #NZvENG #CWC pic.twitter.com/ZWA7GUq0R4
— d J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) July 3, 2019
me trying to calculate if Pakistan can still get through to the semi-final
pic.twitter.com/xqhPtI4MJI
— michael sTAN account no.2 (@dcnszn) July 3, 2019
For Pak to qualify to the semifinal
Pak to beat Ban by 311 runs after posting 350
or
beat Ban by 316 runs after scoring 400
or
beat Ban by 321 runs after scoring 450
If Pak bowl first, they will be out of the semi-final race even before the first ball is bowled at Lord’s on Fri pic.twitter.com/6ynCbUFb2X
— Maryam Collection (@MaryamCollectio) July 3, 2019
Pak trying to enter Semi finals 😂😂😂
#ENGvNZ #CWCUP2019 pic.twitter.com/MfYKW0ak4j
— Praveen Singh (@loyal_buddy) July 3, 2019
But while the focus is on Pakistan, Bangladesh are no pushovers. The team will rue their missed chances at the World Cup and would hope to bring some cheer to their fans back home with a solid performance against Pakistan, a team they had defeated in the 1999 edition. Currently placed seventh, Bangladesh have been impressive in their wins against South Africa, Afghanistan and West Indies.