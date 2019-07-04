It’s raining memes as fans calculate how Pakistan can qualify for World Cup semifinals

Pakistan are currently placed fifth on the World Cup points table with 9 points, and still stands a chance of qualifying for the semifinals, although a very remote one. Australia (14 points), India (13 points) and England (12 points) have sealed their places in the semifinals already, and New Zealand seems likely to qualify for the fourth spot.

Advertising

The only chance Pakistan has is if they defeat Bangladesh by a huge margin to not only equal New Zealand on points, but also beat them on the metric of net run rate. Thanks to their loss to England on Wednesday, New Zealand (11 points) still have to wait on Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh to be assured of a berth in the top four.

However, to secure their spot, Pakistan not only have to bat first against Bangladesh, but also need to win by at least 308 runs.

Now, cricket fans are sharing hilarious memes and GIFs online to express their sentiments about Pakistan’s mission impossible:

Pakistan trying to enter semi final 😂#pakvban pic.twitter.com/r0kwYBLTY1 — Ayesha Farooq (@Sirf_Aashi) July 4, 2019

Pakistani fans trying to calculate if Pakistan can still qualify semi-final…😜#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/2xPj0kcA92 — Madhuri Karade🇮🇳 (@MadhuriKarade) July 4, 2019

playing of semi final of pak chances r also there as like this pic.twitter.com/hW23BoMVUI — Rahil@saif (@Rahilsaif7) July 4, 2019

Done more maths. Pakistan have to bat first and score a minimum of 308. If they score 308 they have to bowl Bangladesh out for 0. GAME ON. NET RUN RATE ZINDABAD! #PAKvBAN #BANvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/CHDx3q2UpU — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 3, 2019

Here’s how’s Pakistan can get into the semis: Advertising If Pakistan bats first, scores 400+ runs and then lock Bangladesh team up in the dressing room.#PakvBan #EngvNZ #cwc2019 — Maz Bonafide (@MazBONAFIDE) July 3, 2019

✅Supported Pakistan against India, Pak lost

✅Supported India against England, India lost

✅Supported New Zealand against England, NZ lost Me to Pakistan fans…#ENGvNZ #NZvENG #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/ZytNNONJj2 — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) July 3, 2019

* #PAKvBAN * * Bangladesh have won the toss * Commentator: What will you do first? Mortaza: bat first Commentator: and you sarfaraz? Sarfaraz : tickets booking #NZvENG #CWC pic.twitter.com/ZWA7GUq0R4 — d J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) July 3, 2019

me trying to calculate if Pakistan can still get through to the semi-final

pic.twitter.com/xqhPtI4MJI — michael sTAN account no.2 (@dcnszn) July 3, 2019

For Pak to qualify to the semifinal

Pak to beat Ban by 311 runs after posting 350

or

beat Ban by 316 runs after scoring 400

or

beat Ban by 321 runs after scoring 450

If Pak bowl first, they will be out of the semi-final race even before the first ball is bowled at Lord’s on Fri pic.twitter.com/6ynCbUFb2X — Maryam Collection (@MaryamCollectio) July 3, 2019

But while the focus is on Pakistan, Bangladesh are no pushovers. The team will rue their missed chances at the World Cup and would hope to bring some cheer to their fans back home with a solid performance against Pakistan, a team they had defeated in the 1999 edition. Currently placed seventh, Bangladesh have been impressive in their wins against South Africa, Afghanistan and West Indies.