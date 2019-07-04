It’s raining memes as fans calculate how Pakistan can qualify for World Cup semifinals

Toggle Menu
Pakistan cannot qualify if they bat second as they would need to overhaul the target in less than zero balls, a mathematical impossibility.

Pakistan needs to win by more than 300 runs, which has never happened in World Cup history.

Pakistan are currently placed fifth on the World Cup points table with 9 points, and still stands a chance of qualifying for the semifinals, although a very remote one. Australia (14 points), India (13 points) and England (12 points) have sealed their places in the semifinals already, and New Zealand seems likely to qualify for the fourth spot.

The only chance Pakistan has is if they defeat Bangladesh by a huge margin to not only equal New Zealand on points, but also beat them on the metric of net run rate. Thanks to their loss to England on Wednesday, New Zealand (11 points) still have to wait on Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh to be assured of a berth in the top four.

However, to secure their spot, Pakistan not only have to bat first against Bangladesh, but also need to win by at least 308 runs.

Now, cricket fans are sharing hilarious memes and GIFs online to express their sentiments about Pakistan’s mission impossible:

But while the focus is on Pakistan, Bangladesh are no pushovers. The team will rue their missed chances at the World Cup and would hope to bring some cheer to their fans back home with a solid performance against Pakistan, a team they had defeated in the 1999 edition. Currently placed seventh, Bangladesh have been impressive in their wins against South Africa, Afghanistan and West Indies.

