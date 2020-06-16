scorecardresearch
‘When we sleep, virus sleeps’: Pakistan politician’s tip to tackle COVID-19 is a hit on internet

Fazal-ur-Rehman, current president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), claimed doctors had suggested this method to battle the virus.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2020 5:06:02 pm
Pak politicians’ COVID-19 solution, Fazal-ur-Rehman, Fazal-ur-Rehman COVID-19 solution, when we sleep virus sleep, Fazal-ur-Rehman, Pakistan COVID-19 updates, Trending news, Indian Express news. The video prompted several memes and jokes on the internet. (Picture credit: Naila Inayat/ Twitter)

A Pakistan politician is inspiring memes and jokes on social media after he suggested that people should sleep in order to fight COVID-19.

In an undated video, Fazal-ur-Rehman, who is the current president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), can be seen saying, “When we sleep, virus sleeps”.

“The more we sleep, the more the virus sleeps. It won’t harm us. When we sleep it sleeps, when we die, it dies,” the former member of the National Assembly said at a gathering. He claimed doctors had suggested this method of battling the virus.

Watch the video here:

The clip was widely shared on social media and here’s how people reacted to his ‘advice’:

A tweet by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat that included the video has been widely shared and the clip has been viewed more than 3 lakh times.

