‘When we sleep, virus sleeps’: Pakistan politician’s tip to tackle COVID-19 is a hit on internet

A Pakistan politician is inspiring memes and jokes on social media after he suggested that people should sleep in order to fight COVID-19.

In an undated video, Fazal-ur-Rehman, who is the current president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), can be seen saying, “When we sleep, virus sleeps”.

“The more we sleep, the more the virus sleeps. It won’t harm us. When we sleep it sleeps, when we die, it dies,” the former member of the National Assembly said at a gathering. He claimed doctors had suggested this method of battling the virus.

Watch the video here:

When we sleep, virus sleeps. When we die, virus dies. Simple. pic.twitter.com/F3cDrEzOZV — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 13, 2020

The clip was widely shared on social media and here’s how people reacted to his ‘advice’:

No lockdown only sleepdown — Shreyash (@shreyash688) June 14, 2020

By listening to this, Corona will die it’s own death — Raman Dhoot (@RamanDhoot) June 14, 2020

👏👏👏, why he couldn’t tell this science before…!! — Indian Mulgi 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@In__Search) June 13, 2020

time to leave this planet!! — Kavish (@Kartike57542544) June 14, 2020

Legends for a reason — James Bond (@MI6GB) June 14, 2020

Then sleep and don’t get up. Keya character hai… entertainment piece. — Gurnel Singh@Monty (@GurnelS) June 14, 2020

A tweet by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat that included the video has been widely shared and the clip has been viewed more than 3 lakh times.

