Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s handle stops following people on Twitter, netizens wonder why

The Prime Minister was following the 19 Twitter handles earlier, including former wife Jemima Goldsmith and some journalists.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 9, 2020 4:58:26 pm
imran khan, imran khan twitter, imran khan unfollowed everyone twitter, imran khan twitter zero following, pak pm imran khan, pakistan news, indian expressThe sudden move by the Pak PM got many talking online. (Source: AP, Twitter screengrab)

In a surprising move, the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan unfollowed accounts it was following earlier and prompted questions about why this decision was taken.

According to Express Tribune, the Prime Minister was following the 19 Twitter handles, including former wife Jemima Goldsmith and some journalists.

The others handles followed by PM Imran included organisations that he is heading such as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Namal Institute in Mianwali.

While initially some initially speculated it was an error, others wondered why he did it. The move prompted varied reactions on social media.

A spokesperson for Khan’s party urged people not to read too much into the matter.

“People can still see his tweets and he can still see their tweets,” Ahmad Jawad, the party’s central secretary of information told GEO TV Pakistan. He also denied that criticism from the public and journalists prompted the move.

Jawad maintained that the party and Khan still consider social media to be an effective medium and hadn’t lost trust in it.

