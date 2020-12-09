Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s handle stops following people on Twitter, netizens wonder why

The sudden move by the Pak PM got many talking online. (Source: AP, Twitter screengrab)

In a surprising move, the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan unfollowed accounts it was following earlier and prompted questions about why this decision was taken.

According to Express Tribune, the Prime Minister was following the 19 Twitter handles, including former wife Jemima Goldsmith and some journalists.

The others handles followed by PM Imran included organisations that he is heading such as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Namal Institute in Mianwali.

While initially some initially speculated it was an error, others wondered why he did it. The move prompted varied reactions on social media.

PM of Pak Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone on Twitter including his earlier wives What can be the Reason ?? — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) December 8, 2020

Imran Khan followed Shehbaz Sharif footsteps on Peshawar Metro. He followed Maryam Nawaz footsteps and started tweeting in urdu. And now following Nawaz Sharif footsteps and unfollowed the accounts he was following on Twitter to bring his following count to zero😄 — Maimoona (@LucidViews__) December 9, 2020

After world leaders refused to give further money, annoyed @ImranKhanPTI unfollowed everyone on twitter — Naraaz Ahmed (@boyzpledwell) December 8, 2020

Imran Khan unfollowed everyone on Twitter… why immi why? Kisne dil tora tmhara…? — Furqan (@LongAwaitedHero) December 8, 2020

PM Imran khan has unfollowed everyone on Twitter. I guess he was getting too many requests for a follow back. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) December 7, 2020

Imran Khan visited Nawaz Sharif’s @NawazSharifMNS twitter timeline, realised NS does not follow anybody. Got angry that this might reflect poorly on him. Went back to his own timeline and unfollowed all his MNAs and ex-wife. 😂😂😋 pic.twitter.com/RQzPUq5YAQ — باغی ™🔥 (@Blunt_Gujjar) December 7, 2020

Khan Sahb @ImranKhanPTI, if there’s one person you must never unfollow… It’s Jemima the gem. — Mariam’s Madness (@MaddyForLabour) December 7, 2020

Imran Khan is following none on twitter now. Sub ko unfollow kr gya.. lagta hay hakoomat janay wali hay bhai ki.. — Kung Fu Panda 🐼 (@DragonWarriorr2) December 7, 2020

Those who have been unfollowed by khan sahab, kindly block him if he takes a U-turn and follow you again.. 😁 Imran Khan #attentionseeker — Athar Saleem (@AtharSaleem01) December 8, 2020

All the following of Imran Khan after being unfollowed by him. pic.twitter.com/uiuMghHcr8 — سدرہ :(: (@iam_sidrah) December 7, 2020

Imran khan unfollowed all to show us move on from everyone and your post there should be change in 2021 😂#BehindYouSkipper — Hania Mir (@Hania_Mir22) December 7, 2020

A spokesperson for Khan’s party urged people not to read too much into the matter.

“People can still see his tweets and he can still see their tweets,” Ahmad Jawad, the party’s central secretary of information told GEO TV Pakistan. He also denied that criticism from the public and journalists prompted the move.

Jawad maintained that the party and Khan still consider social media to be an effective medium and hadn’t lost trust in it.

