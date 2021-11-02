Pak news anchor cracks up after guest compares bananas of Mumbai and Sindh during interview

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 2, 2021 4:15:11 pm
Pakistani news anchor Alveena Agha banana interview Khawaja Naveed Ahmed viral video, Pakistan, trending, news channel, indian express, indian express newsIn the 54-second clip, the news anchor is seen discussing the country's developmental problems.

A news anchor in Pakistan burst out laughing during an interview on her show after the interviewee began comparing bananas grown in India and Pakistan while discussing developmental issues in the country. A short clip from the interview has now gone viral on social media, leaving others amused as well.

“And the winner is, Bombay,” tweeted journalist @nailainayat while sharing the viral video. In the 54-second clip, the anchor Alveena Agha is seen discussing the reasons for the country’s developmental problems when Khawaja Naveed Ahmed, the person being interviewed, starts talking about the different varieties of bananas while showcasing their size by using his palm.

Initially, Agha is seen attentively listening to Ahmed who talks about the bananas in Mumbai, followed by those grown in Bangladesh’s Dhaka. However, when he goes on to speak about the tiny bananas grown in Sindh and elaborates on why the country needs to do more research on the fruit and land to improve production, Agha is unable to hold herself back and bursts out laughing.

Watch the video here:

The clip concludes with Agha continuing to laugh, while being joined by Ahmed, and adding that the country needs to focus on research and development for better growth.

Since being shared online, the clip has been widely shared and has garnered over 4 lakh views and 10,000 likes.

