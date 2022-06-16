scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
‘That’s not the cutting chai we like’: Pak minister urges public to cut back on tea, irks all online

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal sent chai lovers into a frenzy online asking them to drink less tea, arguing that it will help the government reduce import payments.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 16, 2022 12:02:45 pm
After there was a visible increase in tea import in the country, minister urged public to reduce tea consumption.

Ask any desi folk and they’ll tell you about their love for cutting chai. It’s no wonder then that a Pakistani minister’s statement urging people to cut down on their tea intake – purportedly to tackle the country’s rising debt on import bills – has sent chai lovers into a frenzy online.

“I appeal to the nation to reduce tea intake by one or two cups daily because we borrow money for tea import as well,” Pakistan’s Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal told reporters in Islamabad recently, leaving all riled up on social media.

The appeal from the senior minister came after it was known that the country consumed tea worth 83.88 billion Pakistani Rupees in the fiscal year 2021-22, according to Geo TV. “The federal budget document for the outgoing fiscal year showed that Pakistan imported Rs 13 billion worth of more tea than the last fiscal year,” the report added.

As his statement created an uproar on social media, Iqbal also doubled down on his take and shared a screenshot of a report that showed Pakistan leading a list of countries with the biggest tea imports with 8.9 per cent of total tea imports.

However, netizens were not convinced by his argument, saying that the public buys tea from their own pockets and the government doesn’t distribute it for free. While some seriously lashed out at the government for failing to control inflation and debts, others reacted to the “absurd” remark through memes.

According to Express Tribune, “The federal cabinet last month banned the import of around 41 items for two months to forestall a looming default but the measure appears to be too little, as it would contain the import bill by hardly $600 million or less than 5% of projected imports.”

The report added that the decision will affect the imports of cars, mobile phones, cosmetics, food products, and certain garments among other things.

