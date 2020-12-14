Diplomat describes Taxila University as part of ‘ancient Pakistan’, gets criticism

The Twitter spat also prompted #Pakistan and ‘ancient Pakistan’ to dominate Twitter trends.

A Pakistani diplomat is facing criticism online after he claimed the Taxila or Takshashila University was part of the ‘ancient Pakistan’

Sharing an alleged picture of the university, Qamar Abbas Khokhar, who is Pakistan’s Ambassador to Vietnam, tweeted: “An aerial, reconstructed view of Taxila (Takshashila) University, which existed in ancient #Pakistan 2700 years ago near today’s #Islamabad. Over 10,500 students from 16 countries studied 64 different disciplines of higher studies taught by scholars like Panini”.

The diplomat also described Chanakya as the child of ‘Ancient Pakistan’. Khokhar also posted two videos that he claimed proved this.

An aerial, reconstructed view of Taxila (Takshashila) University, which existed in ancient #Pakistan 🇵🇰 2700 years ago near today’s #Islamabad. Over 10,500 students from 16 countries studied 64 different disciplines of higher studies taught by scholars like Panini.

📸 @hannan021 pic.twitter.com/xRC5mdkb6g — Qamar Abbas Khokhar (@mqakhokhar) December 13, 2020

Dear neighbours! Here are some more details about ancient #Pakistan 🇵🇰. pic.twitter.com/83mXsgVcre — Qamar Abbas Khokhar (@mqakhokhar) December 13, 2020

Both #Panini, the first linguist in the world, and #Chanakya Kautaliya, the world famous political philosopher, were sons of the soil of ancient #Pakistan 🇵🇰. — Qamar Abbas Khokhar (@mqakhokhar) December 14, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, according to historical record, the Takshashila University is said to be a part of ancient India, with the first known mention of the university in Valmiki’s Ramayana.

Khokhar claims did not sit well with many people on social media. Many on Twitter criticised him for spreading ‘false history’. Several others said that Pakistan didn’t exist before 1947. #Pakistan and ‘ancient Pakistan’ also trended on Twitter.

No such thing as “ancient Pakistan.” — Bourne Again (@mani_jain) December 13, 2020

There is no ancient Pakistan. It was, is and always will be ancient india. — Kalki🕉️ (@Kalki19608556) December 13, 2020

Ancient pakistan ? LOL. you guys have no history, you are in a piece of old Bahrata land given to you based on religion just 73 years back. There was no pakistan when my grandfather was 17 years old. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/neFQWCga62 — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) December 14, 2020

My Grandfather is 89 years old and he is much older than Pakistan forget about 2700 years old existence of Taxila in Pakistan 😂😂 — Sajid 🍁 (@Beingsajiddarr) December 14, 2020

There was no Pakistan before 1947 — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) December 14, 2020

Ancient Pakistan? Did it even exist 2700 yrs back? It was only n only Bharat. Also, Panini was a sanskrit scholar. What you are telling is our (India’s) history. You don’t have history beyond 1947. And Islam came 1400 yrs back. Takshashila was 2700 back..Guess who lost the track? — Mrunmayee Kulkarni (@MrunKspeaks) December 13, 2020

Ancient Pakistan 🤣🤣

Le jinnah be like🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1RSaxrlAVb — പ്രവീൺ (Balu)🖤💯 (@pravibalu_Dec93) December 13, 2020

Going to have some ancient paneer. pic.twitter.com/FHsQaBjPbd — Sancti मुनि (@KakBhusundi) December 13, 2020

