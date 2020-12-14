scorecardresearch
Monday, December 14, 2020
Diplomat describes Taxila University as part of ‘ancient Pakistan’, gets criticism

A Pakistani diplomat is facing criticism online after he claimed the Taxila or Takshashila University was part of the 'ancient Pakistan'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 14, 2020 5:55:46 pm
Pakistani Diplomat, University, ancient Pakistan, Twitter reaction, Takshashila University, Ancient India, Qamar Abbas Khokhar, Pakistan's Ambassador to Vietnam, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe Twitter spat also prompted #Pakistan and ‘ancient Pakistan’ to dominate Twitter trends.

Sharing an alleged picture of the university, Qamar Abbas Khokhar, who is Pakistan’s Ambassador to Vietnam, tweeted: “An aerial, reconstructed view of Taxila (Takshashila) University, which existed in ancient #Pakistan 2700 years ago near today’s #Islamabad. Over 10,500 students from 16 countries studied 64 different disciplines of higher studies taught by scholars like Panini”.

The diplomat also described Chanakya as the child of ‘Ancient Pakistan’. Khokhar also posted two videos that he claimed proved this.

However, according to historical record, the Takshashila University is said to be a part of ancient India, with the first known mention of the university in Valmiki’s Ramayana.

Khokhar claims did not sit well with many people on social media. Many on Twitter criticised him for spreading ‘false history’. Several others said that Pakistan didn’t exist before 1947. #Pakistan and ‘ancient Pakistan’ also trended on Twitter.

