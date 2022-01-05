scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Pak actor’s selfie with fire reminds netizens of ‘disaster girl’ meme

Sharing the selfie on Instagram, the actor added that he was a guest at the event, where items worth a whopping $2.5 million were destroyed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 5, 2022 9:18:26 pm
Adnan Siddiqui, Adnan Siddiqui memes, Adnan Siddiqui selfie with fire meme, disaster girl meme, pakistan funny memes, indian express#AdnanSiddiqui has been dominating trends in Pakistan ever since the actor shared the image.

When it comes to creating memes, trust memers on social media to turn even something serious and somber into a funny content. The same happened when a Pakistani actor celebrated destroying of a huge drug haul with a selfie, leaving all laughing out loud online.

To begin the year on a positive note, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui shared a video of a destruction ceremony of confiscated goods organised by the Narcotics and Customs (Enforcement) in Karachi over the weekend. He also shared a video of a road roller smashing liquor bottles. However, it was his selfie against the backdrop of drugs being set on fire that got everyone talking online.

The actor, who was wearing a teal blue suit, was also seen with not one but two sunglasses and soon became a fodder of memes, the first ones for 2022, reminding netizens of the 2005 ‘disaster girl’ meme.

“Waging a war against drugs,” the actor captioned his Instagram post. “Drugs is an evil that rusts our youth and our nation. A symbolic message that it’s to be turned to ash,” the actor added, saying, he was a guest at the event, where items worth a whopping $2.5 million were destroyed.

Click through to see his viral selfie on third slide:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

Verry soon, the viral selfie triggered a plethora of relatable memes, starting a laughing riot online.

