Pak actor’s selfie with fire reminds netizens of ‘disaster girl’ meme

When it comes to creating memes, trust memers on social media to turn even something serious and somber into a funny content. The same happened when a Pakistani actor celebrated destroying of a huge drug haul with a selfie, leaving all laughing out loud online.
To begin the year on a positive note, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui shared a video of a destruction ceremony of confiscated goods organised by the Narcotics and Customs (Enforcement) in Karachi over the weekend. He also shared a video of a road roller smashing liquor bottles. However, it was his selfie against the backdrop of drugs being set on fire that got everyone talking online.
The actor, who was wearing a teal blue suit, was also seen with not one but two sunglasses and soon became a fodder of memes, the first ones for 2022, reminding netizens of the 2005 ‘disaster girl’ meme.
“Waging a war against drugs,” the actor captioned his Instagram post. “Drugs is an evil that rusts our youth and our nation. A symbolic message that it’s to be turned to ash,” the actor added, saying, he was a guest at the event, where items worth a whopping $2.5 million were destroyed.
Verry soon, the viral selfie triggered a plethora of relatable memes, starting a laughing riot online.
