Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Pair of Levi’s jeans from 1880s sells for whopping $76,000 in US

The pair of jeans was first discovered in an abandoned mineshaft from the American West and dates back to the 1880s.

Pair of Levi's jeans, 1880s, $76000 dollars, US, Levi Strauss, vintage jeans, auction, US, New Mexico, viral, trendingThe jeans are in a “good and wearable condition”.

A pair of jeans was auctioned off for a whopping $76,000 in the US state of New Mexico as it is believed to be from 1880s, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The jeans belonged to the brand Levi Strauss & Co and belong to the ‘gold rush’ era, as per the auction listing.

The jeans are in a “good and wearable condition”. American clothing company Levi Strauss & Co was founded in 1853 when German immigrant Levi Strauss moved from Buttenheim, Bavaria, to San Francisco, California. A photo of the jeans was shared on Instagram by the page nowthisnews and it has received more than 13,000 likes.

“The jeans were first discovered in an abandoned mineshaft from the American West and date back to the 1880s. They are covered with flecks of candle wax, but some of the original details are still visible. Unlike current Levi’s, these vintage jeans have suspender buttons on the waistband and one back pocket,” the post said.

“Vintage clothing dealer Kyle Haupert, 23, bought the jeans along with Zip Stevenson, who chipped in 10 per cent of the winning bid. After the addition of a buyer’s premium, the duo paid $87,400 for the jeans in total,” the post said further.

See the post below:

“Ok I will keep my Levi’s Jean now and pass it to my grand grand grand grand children,” commented an Instagram user. “I found out those same pair at the thrift store for $13,” joked another. “Back then when they made quality jeans that would stand the test of time,” posted a third.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 05:30:03 pm
