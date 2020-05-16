Padma Lakshmi’s new tutorial video for a cocktail with a twist is winning the internet

What looked like a simple cooking video of her daughter dancing in the background turned out to be so much more. (Source: Padma Lakshmi/ Twitter) What looked like a simple cooking video of her daughter dancing in the background turned out to be so much more. (Source: Padma Lakshmi/ Twitter)

Indian-American celebrity Padma Lakshmi has been keeping her fans and followers updated with candid quarantine dairies. But in her latest video the Top Chef judge presented a recipe for a cocktail drink called the ‘quarantini’ that had everyone laughing out loud and featured a secret twist.

Filmed in her kitchen, she explained how to make the drink one step at a time, while her daughter danced her heart out in the background. The 49-year-old revealed her special ingredient in the drink — toilet bowl cleaner — in a reference to Donald Trump’s reference to using disinfectant to fight Covid-19.

Saying that everyone should “drink sensibly”, it was Padma Lakshmi’s punch line that stole the show: “Please note, no bras were harmed in making of the video”.

“#TGIF Woozy face (feat. a stirring performance by #littlehands),” she wrote while sharing the clip referring to her daughter. Watch the video here:

In the past, many have criticised Padma Lakshmi for not always wearing a bra and she had responded by telling people to focus on the food and not what she was wearing.

“(I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?” she had written reacting to the trolls.

People on the internet loved her wacky sense of humour:

Did you just put a shot of Clorox in your quarantini???? 🤣🤣🤣 — Barbara Fleeman (@TheRealBFlee) May 15, 2020

That’s hilarious! Did I see Scrubbing Bubbles 😂😂😂 I wonder how many people are actually trying this! 😍 — Paula Zagari (@zaggapee) May 15, 2020

That was unexpected! You’re amazing. And little hands is doing one heckuva dance. 🤣👏🏻👏🏻💕 — Sarah French (@SarahHeartsNYC) May 15, 2020

Gosh what a waste of patron 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Brian Garcia (@rocketmuser) May 15, 2020

girl… 😂😂😂 did not see that going there. lmao — cognac queen (@traysay8) May 15, 2020

Notice to Trump supporters. Do not actually use cleaning agents in your cocktails. This is just a joke, just like your President. pic.twitter.com/RIAvXuBweW — MOSA (@mosaisms) May 15, 2020

That secret ingredient tho pic.twitter.com/V6wuPHPSho — tatiana (@nycgirl33) May 15, 2020

Behold the…. ultimate drink to cure stupidity!! — Savi🌳 (@SavitriGrover) May 15, 2020

Literally my favorite drink until that last ingredient addition 😂 — #WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@iNeedTequila) May 15, 2020

Omg this is epic! Love your daughter’s moves in the background!! 💜 — Cathi 🦋 (@Cathi_I) May 15, 2020

Please add a disclosure so the trumpets don’t hurt them foolish selves and end up trying to sue you. But then again, we can just start a go fund me for you. Bottoms up 🤡trumpets. 😷 — Herbin’ Hillbillie (@HerbinHilbillie) May 15, 2020

Haha your daughter making a TikTok video in the background 😂 — sarah (@SarahRoseDoc) May 15, 2020

This might be your finest content ever. 😆 — Eric Peterson (@greencapt) May 15, 2020

Current quarantine beverage experience of choice – Clorox and patron with Padma and a skilled background dancer. https://t.co/AJENe9CI43 — Sarah Russo (@Solano_Law) May 15, 2020

😂😂😂 There is SO MUCH to love about this video.#HaveFun https://t.co/WONVp6ghko — Thomas Itpick (@AdmAstonishing) May 15, 2020

Ayyo the satisfaction you get watching Namba Ponnu giving the middle finger to the moral police, from all colour, caste, sex nationality etc is just…another level. https://t.co/CFCa2gvbDQ — Poornima (@sphagettiCodes) May 15, 2020

