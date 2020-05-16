Follow Us:
Saturday, May 16, 2020
Padma Lakshmi’s new tutorial video for a cocktail with a twist is winning the internet

Filmed in her kitchen, Padma Lakshmi explained how to make the drink one step at a time, while her daughter danced her heart out in the background.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2020 5:47:59 pm
Padma Lakshmi, Padma Lakshmi clap back at trollers, Padma Lakshmi toilet cleaner drink, Padma Lakshmi no bra clap back, viral videos, funny videos, indian express What looked like a simple cooking video of her daughter dancing in the background turned out to be so much more. (Source: Padma Lakshmi/ Twitter)

Indian-American celebrity Padma Lakshmi has been keeping her fans and followers updated with candid quarantine dairies. But in her latest video the Top Chef judge presented a recipe for a cocktail drink called the ‘quarantini’ that had everyone laughing out loud and featured a secret twist.

Filmed in her kitchen, she explained how to make the drink one step at a time, while her daughter danced her heart out in the background. The 49-year-old revealed her special ingredient in the drink — toilet bowl cleaner — in a reference to Donald Trump’s reference to using disinfectant to fight Covid-19.

Saying that everyone should “drink sensibly”, it was Padma Lakshmi’s punch line that stole the show: “Please note, no bras were harmed in making of the video”.

“#TGIF Woozy face (feat. a stirring performance by #littlehands),” she wrote while sharing the clip referring to her daughter. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram

#TGIF 🥴 (feat. #littlehands)

A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on

In the past, many have criticised Padma Lakshmi for not always wearing a bra and she had responded by telling people to focus on the food and not what she was wearing.

“(I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?” she had written reacting to the trolls.

People on the internet loved her wacky sense of humour:

