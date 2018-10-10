Oxford student found a perfect way to dodge marriage pressure; she married herself

Jemimah confessed that her ‘self-marriage’ decision did upset her friends and family but she elaborated that this was the ‘perfect commitment’ to herself and her education. (Source: Gofundme.com)

A woman decided to marry her own self to get rid of the pressure around the topic. Oxford student Lulu Jemimah was quite fed up of her family constantly coaxing her to get married. However, for the 32-year-old single woman, marriage was the last thing on her mind. Studying creative writing at the university, Jemimah thought of an interesting way that could solve all her problems — Marriage.

However, her marriage involved no groom. According to a Daily Mail report, Jemimah set up a mock wedding and even invited her close family and friends to it. She hired a beautiful wedding dress, walked through the venue and then finally addressed the guests informing them how her marriage was to no one else but her own self.

Jemimah confessed that her ‘self-marriage’ decision did upset her friends and family but she elaborated that this was the ‘perfect commitment’ to herself and her education. Moreover, her wedding cost her £2, which included her taxi fare to the venue. She told the news website, “I have a strong passion in life and I am committed to achieving my goals at becoming an academic.” “But all my family wanted to ask me was when I planned to get married – which is very important back in Uganda – followed by when I would be having children and starting a family,” she added.

Though her parents did not attend the wedding, she later explained the whole scenario to her parents. “When we talked the next day she was a bit confused and slightly hurt, but explained that by even wearing a wedding dress it proved I was ready for marriage,” she told the news website. Jemimah has also set up a GoFundMe page to pay for her tuition, where she shared her story as well as multiple pictures of the occasion.

