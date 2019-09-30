TikTok star sparks online debate on Oxford Commas

A TikTok user sparked a debate among grammar nerds online after her video on how to use the Oxford comma went viral. In the video, Kelsie Satterfield holds up a whiteboard with the following sentence written on it: “I thanked my parents, Batman, and Superman”. She then goes on to explain how using the comma in different places can change the meaning of the sentence. Take a look at the video:

This is actually my favorite TikTok pic.twitter.com/PWtVOSkO77 — Dave Jorgenson 🗞 (@davejorgenson) September 23, 2019

According to NBC News, the 16-year-old came up with the grammar lesson idea while editing her sister’s paper, who missed out on a couple of commas.

While some of the social media users appreciated the girl’s efforts and described the video as “the smartest TikTok video ever”, many others were not ready to agree with Satterfield. Some of them even brought in their own opinions on grammatical rules. Take a look at the mixed reactions:

Wait, I thought you aren’t supposed to use a comma before an “and”…. I guess I’m not a writer lol — Bob Pattinson Batman (@dreambigkc) September 23, 2019

I’m opposed to the Oxford comma because you can rewrite that sentence, not confuse your readers and save yourself a comma. “I thanked Batman, Superman and my parents.” — Jude (@ndjrs) September 23, 2019

Using social media to make an intelligent point – what a concept! — Eightbelles72🌹דֶּרַע (@eightbelles72) September 24, 2019

Except the proper AP Style listing for that grouping would be “Batman, Superman and her parents” (individuals always proceed groups), which isn’t confusing at all. — Will O. (@whoiswillo) September 23, 2019

When I was in school like 100 years ago we just called it a comma. It has a function in written English. Sick of the faux “Oxford comma” debate. It’s a comma. The clip is correct, but stop saying “Oxford comma”. It’s just a comma. You either know how to use it or you don’t. — Mean Smartish Doktor (@TheDoktor16) September 24, 2019

She’s wrong. I don’t care if you use the Oxford comma or not, but if you want to imply parentage you have to use a colon. “I want to thank my parents: Batman and Superman.” I appreciate her passion but her rationale is bunk. — Eric Spletzer (@espletz) September 24, 2019

Unless you’re addressing Batman, in which case, you are thanking your parents and Superman and letting Batman know about it. Batman: “Did you show gratitude?” She: “I thanked my parents, Batman, and Superman.” — J. Marshall Freeman (@rabbitfish63) September 23, 2019

My father, Batman, and Superman disagree with this little girl. — Seth M. Miller (@SethMiller79) September 23, 2019