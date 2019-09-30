Toggle Menu
TikTok star sparks online debate on Oxford Commas

The 16-year-old came up with the grammar lesson idea while she was editing her sister's paper, who missed out on a couple of commas.

While some of them appreciated the girl’s efforts and described the video as “the smartest TikTok video ever”, many others were not ready to agree to the vides.

A TikTok user sparked a debate among grammar nerds online after her video on how to use the Oxford comma went viral. In the video, Kelsie Satterfield holds up a whiteboard with the following sentence written on it: “I thanked my parents, Batman, and Superman”. She then goes on to explain how using the comma in different places can change the meaning of the sentence. Take a look at the video:

While some of the social media users appreciated the girl’s efforts and described the video as “the smartest TikTok video ever”, many others were not ready to agree with Satterfield. Some of them even brought in their own opinions on grammatical rules. Take a look at the mixed reactions:

