Watch: Scientists behind Oxford-Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine gets standing ovation at Wimbledon

In a moving display of gratitude, the audience at Wimbledon 2021 Day 1 gave the scientists who had developed the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine a standing ovation. Dame Sarah Gilbert was one of the team members who was present at this match. The video of this emotional moment has now gone viral on the internet.

On June 28, ahead of the opening game at Centre Court, an announcement stated that “individuals and representatives of organisations who have contributed so much in the nation’s response to the pandemic and who have helped to make this Wimbledon possible” were invited to watch the game from the royal box.

As the announcement further mentioned that the audience members included “leaders who have developed the anti-Covid vaccine”, the audience of around 7,500 gave a huge round of applause. The video from the stadium captured Sarah Gilbert’s surprised expressions as spectators continued clapping. Eventually, a man in a yellow shirt stood up to give a standing ovation and others followed suit. The delightful video of the incident has now touched the hearts of netizens all across the world.

Take a look here:

Standing ovation at Wimbledon’s Centre Court for Dame Sarah Gilbert who designed the Oxford COVID vaccine. Very moving. pic.twitter.com/q4NosT19eN — Joe Pike (@joepike) June 28, 2021

An opening day on Centre Court with a difference… https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png A special moment as we say thank you to those who have played such an important role in the response to COVID-19#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/16dW1kQ2nr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021

Viewers online were also incredibly moved by the video and agreed that the scientists and healthcare workers deserved every bit of applause. Some netizens raised concerns over the lack of social distancing and masks at the court. However, according to Sky News, the event is Covid-secure as spectators must show evidence of either being fully vaccinated or testing negative. Moreover, face coverings can only be removed while watching the match and it is essential for them to wear masks while moving around.

See what the comments had to say:

Headline:

Dame Set Match — Joe Pike (@joepike) June 28, 2021

Not gonna lie, I stood up and clapped in my room when I saw this. How can you not! — Pravesh (@pravesh_shukla2) June 28, 2021

Way to go the guy in the yellow shirt who was the first to stand. Well done — VHX (@vianhazxeed) June 28, 2021

And she deserved every second of that.

Her and other scientists, and the NHS are what is getting us through and out the other side. Prince Michael looked a bit confused though….. — Girlyswot Spider 🖤💙🕯 (@girlyswotspider) June 28, 2021

When I decided to become a scientist all those decades ago, I never imagined I would see a day when a standing ovation lasting minutes would be given to a scientist in total gratitude. Hope this inspires other little girls to become scientists too 💕🧬🧪🥼👩🏻‍🔬#WomenInSTEM — Ana Choudhury (@OnNegation) June 28, 2021

Standing Ovation For a Scientist 🙏 — Dharma Chandru (@dharmachandru) June 29, 2021

I love the cheer of the crowd!

It is not a polite “we have to clap here” applause, that was a genuine cheer.

Thank you so much! — Volker Heuermann (@ferrari2k) June 28, 2021

I think that standing ovation for the vaccine developers was the longest I’ve seen on Centre Court! — Yersinia pestis (@Yersinia_pestis) June 28, 2021

Along with the scientists, healthcare workers and Hannah-Ingram Moore, the daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore who had raised 33 million pounds for healthcare workers, was also applauded at the game. Wimbledon 2021 Day 1 saw Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic in separate matches on the court.