Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Watch: Scientists behind Oxford-Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine gets standing ovation at Wimbledon

Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the scientists in the team responsible for developing Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, was present at the game in the court's royal box.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2021 4:55:59 pm
"Dame, Set, Match," captioned the journalist who posted the video.

In a moving display of gratitude, the audience at Wimbledon 2021 Day 1 gave the scientists who had developed the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine a standing ovation. Dame Sarah Gilbert was one of the team members who was present at this match. The video of this emotional moment has now gone viral on the internet.

On June 28, ahead of the opening game at Centre Court, an announcement stated that “individuals and representatives of organisations who have contributed so much in the nation’s response to the pandemic and who have helped to make this Wimbledon possible” were invited to watch the game from the royal box.

As the announcement further mentioned that the audience members included “leaders who have developed the anti-Covid vaccine”, the audience of around 7,500 gave a huge round of applause. The video from the stadium captured Sarah Gilbert’s surprised expressions as spectators continued clapping. Eventually, a man in a yellow shirt stood up to give a standing ovation and others followed suit. The delightful video of the incident has now touched the hearts of netizens all across the world.

Take a look here:

Viewers online were also incredibly moved by the video and agreed that the scientists and healthcare workers deserved every bit of applause. Some netizens raised concerns over the lack of social distancing and masks at the court. However, according to Sky News, the event is Covid-secure as spectators must show evidence of either being fully vaccinated or testing negative. Moreover, face coverings can only be removed while watching the match and it is essential for them to wear masks while moving around.

See what the comments had to say:

Along with the scientists, healthcare workers and Hannah-Ingram Moore, the daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore who had raised 33 million pounds for healthcare workers, was also applauded at the game. Wimbledon 2021 Day 1 saw Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic in separate matches on the court.

