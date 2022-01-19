Meow has it: Owner recognises missing cat over phone; reunited after 8 months

A cat’s meow helped it get reunited with its owner after it went missing for eight months.

Rachel Lawrence from the UK’s Essex recognised the cry of her cat, Barnaby, while talking to her vet. Lawrence called the vet about her other cat, Torvi, who was undergoing a medical procedure.

The 40-year-old woman asked the vet if it was her cat. “No, that’s just a stray we had brought in a week ago,” the vet told Lawrence, according to the Evening Standard.

She again called the vet over the telephone “a couple of hours” after first hearing the meow. “It was just bugging me because I recognised the meows,” she said.

She then enquired if the cat was black and whether it had a white patch on one of his back feet. The answers to her questions were “yes”, according to The Independent.

She took Barnaby’s photographs to show to the staff. She said she “knew it was him” as soon as he was brought into the room. “I cried,” she said. “We hadn’t seen him for eight months,” Lawrence was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Lawrence found Barnaby, called “Fatman” by her children, was “all skinny and missing fur” and had “loads of scabs.”

As per the BBC report, Lawrence said she paid to have her cat chipped before it went missing. She raised doubts if the procedure had been “done properly”.